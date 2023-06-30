The fake news on electric cars, as we know, are endless. But the most insidious is linked to the fact that this new technology will cause job losses. False: employment in the Italian automotive sector will increase from the current 280,000 to 296,800 by 2030. According to the latest research by the Rome Business School, “The evolution of the automotive sector in Italy. The impact of sustainable mobility on the economy and work” by Fabrizio Zucca, automotive and sustainability expert, and Valerio Mancini, Director of the Rome Business School Research Centre.

In fact, the automotive sector currently employs almost 13 million people in Europe (7% of total employment). It is estimated that in Italy, the automotive sector will generate over 90 billion euros, corresponding to 9.3% of the manufacturing sector and 5.2% of the Italian GDP (Anfia, 2022). The supply chain is made up of over 5,000 companies that mostly reside in Piedmont (37%) and Lombardy (32%) and in the first eleven months of 2022 they produced +5.4% more cars domestically than the previous year.

This is because the transition to electric cars is linked to a technological evolution never seen before, linked above all to autonomous driving and connectivity, and this will lead to the increase in demand for specialized figures such as software and electrical engineers and the creation at European level of 580,000 jobs in the battery and recharging infrastructure sectors, even if then there will be the loss of 630,000 jobs in the sectors related to traditional cars in the EU. The transition will take place in two phases, with a consolidation phase expected between 2025 and 2028. In the specific case of Italy, a study carried out by Motus-E and the Cami, Center for Automotive and Mobility Innovation, estimates the number of growing: there will be 296,800 total jobs in the automotive sector in 2030, an increase of +6% compared to 280,000 in 2022.