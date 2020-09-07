The electric bicycle has invaded the streets of large cities. It allows you to escape traffic jams without too much effort. “It’s very practical, it goes quickly and it’s not tiring”, says a user. “It works very well, it maintains a speed of around 20 km / h, which is more than enough”, describes another user. The purchase assistance premiums have multiplied and are between 100 and 500 euros depending on the cities and communities.



Result: stores have seen their number of sales double since deconfinement. “On big days, we can go up to 15 bikes sold, which is a significant figure on an area of ​​100 m² like ours. With us, prices for an electric bike start at 1,000 euros and go up to 10,000 euros “, explains David Jungels, manager of a store. The most popular are bicycles produced in France.

