Fight hand-to-hand with electric SUVs in remote places on the planet. This would explain in a basic way what it is Extreme E, but that would be just staying on the surface. The new championship devised by Alejandro Agag is much more than simple races, aims to raise awareness about two very important issues, gender equality and the fight against climate change. These are your keys to understand it:



Format. It is groundbreaking. Without counting on him shakedown On Friday, the action is divided into two days: qualifying Saturday and race Sunday. The classification is melee and is divided into two groups, one of 4 cars and the other of 5, the fastest 4 go to the semifinal and the rest to the Crazy Race, both are held on Sunday. The final will be with 4 cars, 3 arrive from the semifinal and another from the Crazy Race. However, for the race in Arabia the excessive dust of the desert forces to make modifications: the classification will be one by one against the clock and the rest will be done in groups of three.

Tracks. They will have an approximate route of 16 kilometers and will take advantage of the characteristics of the territories to which they go, for example, in Al Ula there is a huge dune. The cars will do two laps in each session of the X-Prix, one with each of their drivers, women and men in the order that each one decides, so that there is total equality between them. The car that makes the longest jump in the designated area of ​​each race will receive a power upgrade, the hyperboost.

Car. The Odyssey 21 is the standard car of Extreme E. It is an electric SUV with a power of 400 kW (550 hp), a weight of 1,650 kilos, a width of 2.3 meters and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds. The teams will only be able to adjust some basic settings of the same, as Xavi Serra, Cupra boss, explains in AS: “Heights, falls, convergences, tires … There is a part of set up more classic and at the software level they have given us more freedom, we can control the power distribution between the front and rear axles “.

Pilots Without a doubt, one of the great attractions of the championship. On the men’s side, there are great motorsport champions like Sainz, Loeb, Button, Ekstrom … And the women’s side is not far behind with Laia, Cristina, Chadwick, Price … However, the most important thing is which is the first mixed grill in the history of the engine. Women and men share equal parts leadership in all aspects.

Equipment. There are nine of them and some stand out for the names of their bosses: the X44 from Hamilton, the one from Rosberg or the Veloce from Newey and Vergne, and also those from Sainz and Button who, in addition to being owners, are pilots. And others, stand out for their brands such as Cupra and Hispano Suiza, and also Chip Ganassi, who will race with his car disguised of Hummer. In addition, there are teams of tradition in racing such as Andretti and Prodrive (along with Hamilton).

Calendar. The first season of Extreme E is made up of five X-Prix, each receiving a designation. The desert in Al Ula (Saudi Arabia) is the one that starts the championship this weekend, and then the following will follow: the oceanic in Dakar (Senegal) on May 29 and 30, the arctic in Kangerlussuaq (Greenland) on the 28 and August 29, the Amazon in Santarem (Brazil) on October 23 and 24 and the glacier in Tierra del Fuego (Argentina) on December 11 and 12.

Environment. If the first leg of Extreme E is racing and the second is gender equality, the third is the fight against climate change. Therefore, it is run with electric cars, all the paddock moves from one place to another on the St. Helena ship that acts as an operations center, the personnel of the teams are adjusted to the maximum to save on transport, actions will be developed in each destination to raise awareness in their followers and their trophies are created with renewable materials.

Hobby. Fans will be a fundamental part of Extreme E, especially in two ways in which they will have to interact. The first, the ‘GridPlay’, will count the votes of the fans on ‘Twitter’ and the championship website for their favorite drivers and will decide the starting order of the final. And the second, the ‘Count Us In’, is a parallel competition in which the teams will have to encourage their followers to commit to the environment by carrying out a series of actions such as eating plant-based foods or betting on the electric vehicle.

Schedules. ‘Teledeporte’ will be the television that broadcasts the X-Prix in Spain, on the official website of the championship the rest of the official channels of the world can be consulted. In the case of the Saudi Arabian race, the action is divided as follows: on Saturday at 8:00 am Classification 1 and at 1:00 pm Classification 2, and on Sunday at 8:00 am the Semifinal and Crazy Race, and starting at 12:00, the races.

The Extreme E riders in Saudi Arabia.

Steven Tee (Extreme E)



The Extreme E grill

ABT Cupra XE: Claudia Hurtgen (Ale) and Mattias Ekstrom (Sue).

Acciona Sainz XE Team: Laia Sainz and Carlos Sainz.

Andretti United Extreme E: Catie Munnings (GBr) and Timmy Hansen (Sue).

Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team: Christine Giampaoli and Oliver Bennett (GBr).

JBXE: Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (Sue) and Jenson Button (GBr).

Rosberg X Racing: Molly Taylor (Aus) and Johan Kristofferson (Sue).

Segi TV Chip Ganassi Racing: Sara Price (USA) and Kyle Leduc (USA).

Veloce Racing: Jamie Chadwick (GBr) and Stéphane Sarrazin (Fra).

X44: Cristina Gutiérrez and Sébastien Loeb (Fra).