The first electric Abarth 500 is presented. A model that anticipates the future of the scorpion brand, offering itself with a 155 HP power unit, an aggressive style and a launch version, “Scorpionissima”, in just 1,949 units at a price of 43,000 euros

Thomas Marcoli – Turin

Rewrites the past, rethinks the present, anticipates the future. The new electric Abarth 500 is a significant moment of breaking away from tradition and moving towards low-emission mobility. It changes a lot, almost entirely compared to what up to now the Abarth brand has represented both for Fiat and for enthusiasts, who often approached the Scorpion only for its unmistakable sound. An element that disappears on the most recent interpretation, or rather adapts to a new driving dimension that does not want to be a parody of turbines, manifolds and modified exhaust systems but rather an alternative to all of this. Always in compliance with the rule according to which performance must in any case be able to respect the common driving style and rhythm while remaining accessible, therefore without exploring overly sophisticated or excessively high-performance applications. To celebrate its debut, Abarth will market its first electric 500 in the only special "Scorpionissima" trim, produced in 1,949 units and in just two colours: acid green, poison blue. The price is 43 thousand euros and the first deliveries are expected from June 2023. An aside: the first electric Abarth in history is also the least powerful of the Abarths available today. There seems to be room for intervention to increase the power and performance values, but any application times remain unknown for now.

Abarth 500 e: how it is made — Much of the electric Fiat 500 can be found on the Abarth. It's the details that make the difference and give it that personality that will hardly make it go unnoticed on the city streets. Enlarged, slightly elongated, it is more massive to the eye and heavier on the scale (+40 kg). The launch colors enhance the round and clean shapes which certainly do not betray the Abarth identity which however does not give up that silent elegance which defined the first low-emission 500. Only 1949 units of the "Scorpionissima" will be produced, progressive which recalls the foundation year of the Turin computer. The alloy wheels can be 18″ and the Scorpion logo is crossed by a lightning bolt, to underline the presence of an electric motor under the bonnet. The interiors offer the same organization as the electric 500 with a rational space and integration latest generation technology.The steering wheel has the Abarth crest in the centre.Always for the "Scorpionissima" versions, the upholstery is in Alcantara.

Abarth 500 e: Technique — The suspension layout is McPherson architecture at the front and torsion beam architecture at the rear. The shock absorber springs are specific to this model and the brakes are also disc brakes at the rear, unlike the electric 500. Weight distribution has been improved (57-43) for better stability and performance benefits. Especially when cornering. The lower center of gravity and the greater width have made it possible to break down the dynamic limits to which the 500 Abarth with combustion engine is often susceptible. Speaking of power units, the 42 kWh battery powers an electric motor with 155 HP and 235 Nm of maximum torque: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in 7 seconds while the maximum speed has not been disclosed. The range should exceed 250 km but also in this case the value is provisional and pending approval. However, the charging characteristics are certain: up to 85 kW in direct current and 11 kW in alternating current. To support the greater stress to which the Abarth (supposedly) will be subjected, the accumulator has received modifications to better manage the thermal stress. The "Scorpionissima" version will be available with three driving modes: Turismo which reduces maximum power to 136 HP; Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track. The latter to make the most of the maximum performance.