Appearance of the members of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Guatemala, this Sunday. SUPREME ELECTORAL COURT OF GUATEMALA

Two weeks after the voting, Guatemala has yet to make the results official and call the second presidential round which, as confirmed in the scrutiny review, will be disputed between the social democrat Bernardo Arévalo and Sandra Torres, the former first lady who has run for office. the conservative vote. On June 25, 5.5 million citizens turned out to vote, after the courts ruled out three of their favorite presidential candidates.

In an election that had the null vote as the most voted option, 17%, Torres, from the National Unity of Hope, obtained 15% of the valid votes and Arévalo, from the Seed Movement, climbed from the last places of the polls to come second, with 12%.

A new intervention by the courts stops the officialization of the electoral results, which was paralyzed on July 1, when the Constitutional Court granted an injunction to nine political groups, including the Vamos party, to which Alejandro Giammattei belongs, and Cambio, of former deputy Manuel Baldizón, who served a sentence in the United States for conspiracy to launder money, and ordered a repeat of the hearings to review the scrutinies at the national level. Once the stage has been saved and without detecting significant changes in the results, three of the nine political groups under the leadership of the Cambio party, presented a new legal action with which they seek to count vote by vote and have found an echo in the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, which unilaterally has asked the electoral authority for the reports to decide the origin of the recount.

From the Supreme Electoral Tribunal “there is a will” to make the results official as soon as possible, in “respect for the electoral calendar and the vote of the citizens”, the president of that body, Irma Palencia, told ELPAÍS. In addition, in the report sent to the Supreme Court early Saturday morning, the electoral authority requests “that the physical counting of each of the votes be denied, as it is an activity that is not regulated by law.” Thus, the court establishes a position in the struggle that is maintained with the bloc of parties that request the recount of votes and that have the Baldizons and the party in government as the most visible operators. The decision is now in the hands of the Supreme Court of Justice.

“We are detained by the amparo” that the nine parties under the leadership of Cambio presented before the constitutional chamber and that it “resolved without jurisdiction,” Palencia said. The magistrate refers to the fact that, because it is a questioning of the electoral authorities, the amparo should have been analyzed in the Supreme Court, where it is still ongoing.

Palencia maintains that the Court and the boards complied with what the Constitutional Court ordered. For three days, the Electoral Boards once again reviewed the challenges to the scrutiny and compared the handwritten records with the computer system, without finding relevant inconsistencies that would modify the results of the presidential election that were disclosed as the processing of the ballots progressed in each of the the 24,585 polling stations.

The electoral boards were preparing the consolidated data that will be used to make the results official, but they had to interrupt that task to work on the reports requested by Judge Valdés, Palencia explained. The Supreme Court has not explained why Valdés acted alone and the electoral tribunal does not answer the question of why they responded to the request.

The Seed Movement has filed a complaint with the constitutional chamber for the unilateral action of Judge Valdés. “We trust that the highest Constitutional Court will resolve as soon as possible to be able to immediately resume the campaign and the electoral process as a whole, while allowing the adjudication of the charges that correspond to what was achieved by all the political organizations during the first round. of elections”. cites a party statement.

Call for a second round

Both Torres and Arévalo have requested that the results be made official in order to move towards the second round, scheduled for August 20. “The results are being prosecuted and that worries us, today we are two weeks after the first round and no decision has been made,” Torres said during a meeting with his co-religionists. In the last 2019 elections, the results were made official two weeks after the voting.

Arévalo is confident that the people will not allow themselves to be robbed of their vote but fears a scenario in which the presidential election is not defined, as has happened with the Supreme Court. The magistrates of that court have remained in office for four years because Congress does not choose the replacements. The other front of the Seed Movement is criminal complaints, also directed by the Baldizón and the Cambio party, which promoted the judicial action that left Carlos Pineda, who was leading the presidential polls, out of the race.

Baldizón’s party, who served a sentence in the United States for money laundering conspiracy, and Vamos, the group that brought Alejandro Giammattei to the presidency, insisted on opening the polls and counting vote by vote, but the boards did not agree because they consider it illegal and because violating the bags with the ballots can be claimed as a cause to annul the elections

Due to the role that the Baldizons have played during the electoral process, analysts such as Edgar Gutiérrez place them as operators of Alejandro Giammattei, the Vamos party and the ruling alliance. However, “beyond having signed the amparo, there is no communication with Giammatei or the Vamos party,” says Jorge Baldizón. Baldizón tries to explain the need for the recount based on his inference about Semilla’s electoral surprise. “It is not possible that if Semilla won a single mayoralty he would have had that number of votes” on a national scale, he affirms without departing from his slogan: “Let there be a recount [sic] of votes to reaffirm the elections”.

Protests and international attention

The delay in calling the second round adds another vein of uncertainty to the most run-down process of the democratic era in Guatemala and heightens citizen discontent, which this Saturday mobilized university youth into the streets and is beginning to attract international attention. The governments of Brazil and Argentina have issued communiqués in which they reaffirm their commitment to the protection of democratic institutions in the region.

“It is very annoying that they do not take citizens seriously and that the elections are used as a game for the people in power,” said Frida Monzón, a Political Science student at the University of San Carlos and a participant in the walk that arrived at the stroke of noon to the facade of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, in the Guatemalan capital. Like the university youth, the social and peasant organizations also ask the electoral and judicial authorities to unravel the process.

