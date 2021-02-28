This Saturday passed away the federal prosecutor with electoral jurisdiction in the city of Buenos Aires, Jorge Di Lello. He had been hospitalized for several weeks in a Buenos Aires sanatorium, judicial sources confirmed. Di Lello never hid his Peronist past.

He was in front of the Prosecutor’s Office 1 Since the 1990s, he was also in charge of the Office of the Prosecutor with electoral competence. By arrangement of the family there will be no funeral and their remains will be cremated.

Di Lello was born in 1949 and entered the General Attorney of the Nation in September 1992, when he was appointed deputy in the Federal Prosecutor’s Office No. 5, in which Carlos Giménez Bauer assumed as head.

Almost two years later, Norberto Oyarbide, who held the Federal Prosecutor’s Office No. 1, was appointed a judge. This vacancy allowed Di Lello to be appointed head of this vitally important prosecutor’s office, as it is the one with electoral competence, according to Chequeado.com.

As a member of the traditional Bordó List, between 2006 and 2012 he was vice president of the Association of Magistrates on behalf of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. For the 2014 elections, Di Lello changed teams: he was a candidate for a member of the Transparent List, led by Gregorio Corach, judge of the Chamber of Labor and brother of Carlos Corach, former Secretary of Legal and Technical during the government of Carlos Menem

He is an accessible prosecutor in Comodoro Py but who practically did not achieve the conviction of anyone for electoral crimes of the electoral code, among them the controversial financing of the Front for Victory in 2003 when his attorney was the current president Alberto Fernández.

Head of the first of the prosecution offices created in Comodoro Py during the Menem government, Jorge Di Lello was in charge of cases sensitive to Kirchnerism in recent years, such as the Ciccone case that led to the trial and conviction of Amado Boudou.

It was also who charged Mauricio Macri the day that the Legislative Assembly was inaugurated for the first time in March 2016, in the case that investigated alleged irregularities in the exploitation of airspace, by the Avianca company.

Jorge Di Lello had been hospitalized for several weeks after struggling with a complicated health condition, from which he could not recover. As he could know Clarion, the family decided not to hold a wake.

Di Lello had been a member of sectors close to Montoneros for which he was imprisoned during the government of Isabel Perón.

With the return of democracy, Di Lello managed to be appointed to the prosecution office with electoral competence. In tandem, with federal judge María Servini.

Last week, Di Lello imputed for alleged illicit enrichment of the deputy of Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) Fernando Iglesias and ordered the first test measures, after the complaint filed by fellow legislator Rodolfo Tailhade, a member of the Frente de Todos (FdT).

Di Lello has been delegated the investigation by federal judge Sebastián Casanello and also has a similar complaint filed by Tailhade against the former secretary of the presidency in the Government of Cambiemos, Fernando De Andreis, informed judicial sources.

In the case of Iglesias, the prosecution ordered that the information on his person and two others investigated in the “Nosis” system be certified, according to the opinion

The complaint refers to sworn statements submitted by Iglesias to the Anti-Corruption Office, on the basis of which it was denounced that “he had become appreciably and unjustifiably wealthy.”

Di Lello will investigate Iglesias and two other people linked to him, Ana Kliauga and José Bocles.

This week the prosecution took the same action in the complaint investigating De Andreis.