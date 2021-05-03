In a week the polls will dictate who will be new president of the Community of Madrid. The elections of the May 4th, which are held in advance after the convocation of the current president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, will be very close according to data from the latest polls.

One of the parties that will try to take the presidency from the PP will be the PSOE, with the candidate Ángel Gabilondo as head of the list. Under the motto “Rule seriously”, the left-wing party prepares a 350-measure battery (which can be seen in the Full program) in order to promote the community socially and economically, betting on a “Government without extremism”.

The electoral program of the PSOE is summarized in three large blocks, namely: vaccination and fight against the virus, economic recovery and social protection. Regarding the first of them, the objective is to accelerate vaccination as much as possible in order to “recover normality as soon as possible”. “Make vaccination a top priority. We will make COVID-19 vaccination the number one priority of the Community Government, making the most of the doses received, planning and organizing vaccination effectively and transparently to achieve the population’s immunity as soon as possible, “says the first of the measures.

Social and economic recovery

The second of the legs on which the Socialists intend to cement their government in the Community of Madrid is the Economic recovery. The visible face of this section will be that of Reyes Maroto, current Minister of Industry and that she would enter as economic vice president if finally the PSOE governs in the Community of Madrid.

In this area, the regional budget project that “channels European funds and gives response to the main problems of community citizenship“Another measure to apply would be the modernization of employment services in the region, in addition to developing a Green Recovery Plan and a Regional Strategy for Climate Change and Ecological Transition, in order to “position the Community of Madrid as a ‘European hydrogen region’, that is, to make the region an innovative benchmark in the transition towards a hydrogen economy in order to move towards decarbonisation “.

Finally, with regard to social protection, the socialists bet on “leave no one behind”. To this end, a € 150 supplement per month to families who have access to Minimum Vital Income, in addition to granting € 200 per month to families with Minimum Insertion Income with dependent minors and assistance to young people to access their first home, with programs for the purchase, rehabilitation and promotion of rent.