ASPA of Mexico, (Union Association of Aviator Pilots) reported that the 2024 election process was successfully carried out to change part of its union leadership, resulting in Capt. Jesús Ortíz Álvarez, as general secretary; and Chap. Ricardo Alfredo Maier León, for Vice President of the FCAAwho will take office on August 4 of this year, the date that commemorates its 66th Anniversary.

Considered by the lawyer Dr. José Alfonso Bouzas Ortiz, president of the Citizen Observatory, as one of the most transparent unions in the country ASPA of Mexico, carried out its 2024 election process, in which the candidates were registered from January 11 to 20, which should be noted that there are no forms, the registration is carried out in person, with the support of 25 signatures of active members.

From January 21 to 25, the list of candidates and the complete and updated list of members with the right to vote were made public. Subsequently, the propaganda process was carried out from January 26 to February 14, in which candidates have the right and obligation to present their work projects through the internal magazine, posters, networks, flayers, etc.

The vote was carried out from February 15 to 24, in a personal, free and secret manner through numbered ballots that were entered into the ballot boxes installed at the union headquarters under the supervision of inspectors from the union. Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS).

Finally, on February 28, the scrutiny was carried out at the union headquarters, in the presence of the Surveillance Commission, the candidates or a representative designated by them, pilots, observers, and inspectors of the STPS. Any objection or disagreement is presented and resolved immediately.

Capt. were also winners in the elections to occupy the following union positions in ASPA. Francisco Javier Herrera Medina, Secretary of the AEROLITORAL delegation; Chap. Luis Fernando Pulido Vega, Secretary of the AEROMAR delegation; Chap. Adrián Emilio Martínez Martínez, Secretary of the MEXICAN delegation; Chap. Aaron Ortega Fischer, Secretary of the AVSA Delegation and Cap. Emmanuelle Figueroa Bazán, represent the AVSA ranking commission.

As secretary of social security, Cap. Luigi Eduardo Armenta Olvera; Secretary of Gender and Substantive Equality, Cap. Yessica Yendy Camuñas Elizondo; President of the Commission of Honor and Justice, Cap. Juan Antonio González Robles; Secretary of the Finance Commission, Cap. Alejandro Peña Dickinson; Member of the Surveillance Commission, Cap. Alejandro Elu Velázquez Amador; In the same way, they will hold their positions until August 4, 2024.

The cap. Jesús Ortiz Álvarez, “thanked the union of pilots for having given him support with their vote and those who did not do so, I want them to know that they will always have a companion and friend, as well as the open doors of the general secretary of BLADE from Mexico. I reiterate that I am committed to working for the benefit of all members of BLADE and to continue growing and strengthening our organization.

Finally, Cap. Humberto Gual, current general secretary of ASPA, exclusively considered that “the recent 2024 electoral process was a triumph for all Mexican pilots, which demonstrates once again that it is a democratic and transparent union.”

