The resurgence of Covid 19 is exposing four major shortcomings of the Alberto Fernández government. First: the policy of social restraint. Second: the 2020 health strategy that saturated society and unraveled an economy that had been in a tailspin since the end of macrismo. Third: the delay in the supply and application of vaccines, where the internal fire of the official coalition raged. Room: the absence of a broad political framework that would have demanded an emergency of this magnitude.

The Indec notification that in the second half of 2020 poverty rose to 42% (more than 19 million people) reflects the insufficiency of the measures adopted as a result of the coronavirus. In the same period of 2019, the indicator had been 35.5%. It cannot be said that the Government did not resort to protective measures. He did, however, with a greedy linear logic, without opening the game to other political and social actors. With the exception of infectologists.

It was not, in this area, the only mistake. Nor did he know how to trace the path of any certainty towards the future. Minister Martín Guzmán belatedly closed the agreement with private creditors. From then on, a minuet began on the inherited millionaire debt (US $ 44 billion) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The countermarches obeyed the thought that Cristina Fernández and her parishioners imposed.

It is clear that having faced the conflict in another way would not have exempted Argentina from its sufferings from the pandemic. Although it would have placed it, for multiple reasons (including foreign policy), under another consideration in the world. Drawing maybe some horizon that can not be seen now. This state of isolation, apart from the management problems, is reflected in the enormous difficulties in purchasing vaccines and the progress of the immunization campaign. It is clear that there were unforeseen events, such as the delay of the British-Swedish laboratory, AstraZeneca, in the development of the product. But it had weight the priority that Kirchnerism tried to give to its ties with Russia and China. The vice president publicly whitewashed him. Cuba would also be added.

These vaccines seem neither better nor worse than the rest that circulate around the planet. But that official political effort and its economic limitations prevented it from entering the international bid earlier. Let us look at two cases that are illustrative. Chile began its work in May 2020. It has vaccines of different origin. Even two from China. He has just closed a deal with Cansino, a Chinese-Canadian laboratory. The speed allows it to be one of the nations with the best campaign, although the second wave of Covid continues to rage. Uruguay was the last country in the region to receive vaccines. Alone during March it advanced proportionally more than Argentina, that under the epic K boasted of having started the vaccination in December.

The defenselessness pushes the Government to take a winding path. Difficult for society to assimilate. Last week was in evidence. Santiago Cafiero, the Chief of Staff, and Carla Vizzotti, the Minister of Health, spoke of the need for care in the face of the Holy Week celebration. The Minister of Tourism, Matías Lammens, praised the economic value and usefulness of taking advantage of rest days. The Vice Minister of Health of the Province, Nicolás Kreplak, was alarmed by the people who moved to the Atlantic Coast. He claimed it was crazy. The holder of the portfolio, Daniel Gollan predicted the possibility of a health catastrophe after Easter.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti in Ezeiza to receive vaccines from China. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Axel Kicillof, the governor, made more drastic decisions than the others and limited nighttime traffic in the Province. Is willing to even greater severity. Although he hopes that the initiative will be adopted by Alberto. There is the intention to play with fear. The responsibility would fall on social recklessness. Never in the ill-advised strategies (also of communication) nor in the official political intrigues that intoxicate the scene.

So much precariousness is not enough to stop the Government in its attempt to manipulate the political board. The plan to attack the Judiciary is known. It was formalized with the assumption of Martín Soria as Minister of Justice. He charged again against the attorney, Eduardo Casal, and against the judges of the Supreme Court. The novelty would be the Kirchner government’s claim to bungling the electoral system. Kicillof was the one who went the furthest in that regard. He argued that the legislative elections in October will be subject to the reality of the pandemic. The idea of ​​a possible suspension surfaces.

The maneuver had other collaborators. The modification of the electoral calendar would not respond only to the health question. Last year, when the infections were not at a critical moment, the President and the governors (a couple from the opposition) proposed the suspension of the PASO. At that time they had the objection of Cristina and La Cámpora. A mirage.

At that time, the campers were reluctant not to dispute the territory in Buenos Aires with the mayors of the PJ. Last week Máximo Kirchner took the initiative and spoke of postponing them, anchored in the threat of the pandemic. Or to cancel them? Something would have changed between those sequences. The worsening of the general crisis (pandemic-poverty) would be inducing Cristina’s soldiers – herself – to reset the program. Growing up in Buenos Aires would no longer matter so much. The priority is to secure a victory over which they would begin to doubt.

Sergio Massa, the head of the Chamber of Deputies, anticipated that alternative to the heads of the opposition bloc. The Minister of the Interior, Eduardo De Pedro, and Máximo himself, took advantage of a meeting with Mayor Jorge Macri and Cristian Ritondo, in charge of the PRO bloc, to raise the issue. The opponents heard. They had no authority for any answer. From the Casa Rosada they circulated the rumor – and a joint photo in the Patio de las Palmeras – that they agreed. Dust in Together for Change.

De Pedro even proposed an upcoming meeting in Congress to conclude a deal. Great daring. The government has always avoided reconciling with the opposition when challenged on thorny issues. The pompous table to fight hunger. The controversial judicial reform. The judges are never consensual: they are appointed with a K number in the Senate. Why all of a sudden that accordian spirit? Why even the suggestion of a joint negotiation with the IMF?

Kirchnerism seems to be using the electoral question to crack Together for Change. The wiggle with the PASO is an example: the opposition conjectures that its realization would strengthen it. As in 2015. The PJ and the K tend to prefer the finger. Radicalism comes from holding interns in three provinces. The main one, Buenos Aires. There the traditional line won over the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse to lead the Provincial Committee. He asked for the votes to be counted. Alejo Ramos Padilla maintained that the results are not final. A needle stuck in the radical heart. That magistrate was the one who promoted the case for the alleged spy network of the macrismo, which assaults the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli. Key to the cause of the Bribery Notebooks. Has your opinion on the intern of the UCR been pure chance?

The vote from abroad

Another electoral decision, which passed swiftly before the political muddle, was taken weeks ago by the President. It repealed a decree of Mauricio Macri and prohibited voting by mail for Argentine residents abroad. It is a registry of 360 thousand people. Those who do not reside in the cities where the diplomatic headquarters of our country are located will not be able to vote. In the 2019 elections, the votes of residents abroad favored Macri with 77% against Alberto’s 17%.

So much return with that question is novel. And suspicious. Nobody can be surprised, instead, persistence K against Justice. Roberto Boico was sworn in in Room II of the Federal Chamber. Cristina’s defense attorney in the case of the Memorandum with Iran. Will you excuse yourself if you get any business from the vice president? Soria insisted that Casal’s situation is “unsustainable.” He did not explain why.

Martin Soria, when sworn in as Minister of Justice. Photo: EFE

Behind this harshness would be hiding the idea of ​​a negotiation with the opponents. He launched an approach: that the new formula of the Public Ministry Law be approved in exchange for leaving the Prosecution Court as it is. That you need the plenary session (seven members) for any decision.

The change of that formula would imply that the new attorney be appointed by simple majority. For his dismissal, two-thirds would remain in the Senate. Custom suit for any Peronist government. Soria’s insistence responds to two objectives of Cristina: to have control of the prosecutors and, incidentally, to reject the nomination of Daniel Rafecas, the candidate proposed by the President.

The Justice Minister’s essay, for now, is doomed to failure. Together for the Change and other blocks reject it. Not only because of the arbitrariness it exudes. General distrust constitutes the virus that, in just one year, sickened the fourth Kirchner government.