If United We Can (UP) does not find a legal nook at the last minute to prevent it, Pablo Iglesias will have to leave the Government much earlier than planned and will not be able to use that platform until the campaign starts in Madrid, as did Salvador Illa, who received hence the criticism of UP. Madrid’s electoral law, which is different from the Catalan one, obliges the vice president to leave the government in a maximum of one week, on March 30, next Tuesday. Therefore, everything indicates that that day will be his last Council of Ministers. UP does not officially confirm that the decision to advance the withdrawal has been made, but various government sources agree that the text is very clear and does not leave many options to the vice president rather than leaving office on Tuesday or earlier.

Iglesias has acknowledged while leaving the Senate after 7.30 pm that “probably” on Tuesday he will attend his last Council of Ministers. The Iglesias team, which had not foreseen this important inconvenience and has been surprised, has requested legal reports to be sure that there is no choice but to make the decision, but all the sources consulted in La Moncloa take it for granted. The law does not oblige him to leave the seat of Congress to stand in the May 4 elections. It could keep it until the constitution of the Madrid Assembly.

The leader of Podemos will have to leave the second vice-presidency of the Executive before his party presents the candidacy for the Madrid regional elections, term that begins on March 26 and ends on the 31st of this month. Madrid’s electoral law considers “ineligible”, among other institutional figures, the President of the Government and the ministers and secretaries of State. And for these purposes, it provides that the qualification of “ineligible” will be granted to those who are “on the same day of presentation of their candidacy.” With this premise, established in articles 3 and 4 of the aforementioned rule, Iglesias should leave the Government, at the latest, the day before the presentation of the lists before the Provincial Electoral Board.

This early departure implies that Iglesias will not be able, as he had announced, to fight in the Government before his departure to agree on the reform of the housing law, which is still far from reaching an internal agreement. PSOE sources indicate that this reform will not be taken to Congress until it is agreed, because it would not be reasonable to risk a parliamentary defeat of that caliber, so everything indicates that the rule will be postponed until after the May 4 elections .

The hasty departure of Iglesias not only removes the showcase of the Government in full pre-campaign in Madrid, but also forces this formation to quickly reorganize around the new power structure, with Yolanda Díaz as third vice president and Ione Belarra as new minister of Social rights. This problem, which had not been detected by the Iglesias team, will therefore have immediate political consequences for the Government but above all for the UP electoral campaign itself, since this formation counted on Iglesias remaining as vice president at least until the 14th. of April. “This is my last speech in the Senate. I want to thank you, ladies and gentlemen, ”Iglesias said goodbye to the senators present at the interpellation on dependency that he had in the late afternoon. On April 13, Tuesday, a control session is scheduled to be held in the Senate, but Iglesias has made it clear that then he will no longer be part of the Government. “Mr. Iglesias, I wish you the best in your next journey,” Nerea Ahedo, the PNV senator, who was the promoter of the interpellation, has corresponded to him. In it, Iglesias has left the message that the PSOE must comply with the housing agreement signed in the coalition agreement.

Meanwhile, Iglesias remains vice president but his public speech focuses on the Madrid pre-campaign. Today he appeared in the Senate, and the Madrid elections have marked a session that Iglesias and the PP have used as a speaker for the main ideas of their campaigns. And that there are still six weeks until the elections. The second vice president of the Government has anticipated the extinction of Ciudadanos. “I regret that his political force is going to disappear and that the legacy that he is going to leave is to support the most corrupt political party in Europe and to have opened the doors of the institutions to the extreme right,” he said to the senator of Cs Tomás Marcos in allusion to PP and Vox. “He says he doesn’t like extremes. Perhaps they should have thought about it before forming in the Plaza de Colón with the right and the extreme right ”, the vice president has abounded to the applause of the PSOE bench. Iglesias has stressed that now the extreme right “is devouring” Cs before recalling the motion of censure frustrated in Murcia by three deputies who ended up expelled from the party of Inés Arrimadas: “When you have tried to rectify, it has been seen that you are a A decomposing political force plagued by turncoats willing to let themselves be bought by the PP banknotes ”.

The confrontation with the Government for the discrimination that, according to the PP, Madrid suffers has not been lacking either. “The opaque use they make of European funds is outrageous. It is embarrassing how they benefit the communities where they govern, the obsession they have with Madrid and Ayuso makes it unhealthy, ”said Paloma Adrados, who was the mayor of Pozuelo and chaired the Madrid Assembly. Vice President Nadia Calviño has reminded him that Madrid was the most benefited, with 3,346 million, from the 16,000 million non-refundable fund —that is, a non-refundable fund — that the Government set up in the summer. Catalonia received 3,166 million, Andalusia 2,199 and the Valencian Community (1,486). “It seems like aurora borealis to me that the PP, which is a national party, raises these conflicts between territories. A bit of restraint, ”said Calviño. The PP also demanded a greater participation of the Government in the co-financing of transport in Madrid before the tension reached its ceiling. It was when the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, predicted the end of Ayuso: “Corruption caused a parliamentary majority to throw them out of the Government of Spain and their machismo will make them very soon expelled from the Community of Madrid.”