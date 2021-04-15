By means of an office, the president the National Electoral Chamber Santiago Corcuera asked the Ministry of the Interior for a list of those vaccinated against Covid-19, to be able to count on them as possible table authorities in the next legislative elections, which will be held, in principle, on August 8 and October 24.

“It is requested that the list of people who are vaccinated be sent, in order to prioritize the designation modality among them, and the means be arbitrated to foresee that, with sufficient anticipation, approximately 200,000 citizens are included in the vaccination schedule as essential strategic personnel and citizens who will be summoned as table authorities “, says the main extract of the text signed Corcuera, president of the electoral tribunal, addressed to Eduardo de Pedro, Minister of the Interior.

It is not the first request made by the Chamber to vaccinate its staff or table authorities in a short term, as it is considered essential for the assembly of the next elections. The electoral schedule formally begins on April 27 and from the judicial body it has been claiming that, at least, about 500 people are immunized who are part of the operation and who are judicial employees.

An extract from the official letter sent by Santiago Corcuera, president of the National Electoral Chamber.

“The proper functioning of all voting tables is vital for the purity of the entire electoral process, which naturally requires that their authorities have the minimum guarantees to carry out, in a protective manner, the effective exercise of the constitutional right to vote. “said Corcuera in the shipment to De Pedro.

In addition, he expressed that “the Court discovers that this Ministry will share that the need to immunize the table authorities against Covid-19 is far from being part of a sectoral bid to determine which people are given priority in the vaccination plan” .

From the Government for now they have not expressed before the requests of the sector to be included within the essential workers who need to be vaccinated in a short term, taking into account the proximity of the PASO and the general ones.

However, and especially from Alberto Fernández’s decision to toughen prevention measures against Covid-19 and establish a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., the possibility that, through Congress, the ruling party takes force. move forward with a bill to postpone the elections.

From the electoral justice consider that the elections should be done in a timely manner, as has been done in other countries in the region, such as Ecuador and Peru. The budget for the elections is 17.7 billion pesos, of which just over 20% were executed in the first four months.

“Let them come with the law that postpones or suspends them, and there we see what we do. Today the dates are, and they have to be met“, judicial sources comment. For now, the government has not formally indicated to them that the original plan is going to be modified.

In its original claim before the Ministry of Health, the Chamber had requested that 20,000 agents who serve as delegates of the National Electoral Justice be vaccinated between June and September, the personnel of the General Electoral Command, some 90,000 agents, the staff of the Post Office Official affected to the logistics of the process, about 35,000 people, and about 300,000 who must act as table authorities at the time of the elections.

