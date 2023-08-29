The electoral authorities of Guatemala declared this Monday the validity of the second electoral round of last August 20 that the Seed Movement won and awarded the positions of elected president and vice president to the sociologist Bernardo Arévalo de León and the scientist and university professor Karin Herrera Aguilar. The officialization of the results is a counterpoint to the day, since the party that won the polls with 61% of the valid votes and with a speech rejecting corruption has been provisionally suspended.

The Registry of Citizens of the, a body dependent on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), suspended on Monday the legal status of the Movimiento Semilla party, as ordered by criminal judge Fredy Orellana, designated by the United States as a corrupt and undemocratic actor. According to experts consulted by EL PAÍS, the decision will not affect the appointment of Arévalo as president, although it will wear down his party’s legal teams and generate greater uncertainty in a country affected in recent years by a rise in authoritarianism and the persecution of actors and critical voices against corruption. The president-elect, who won the August 20 elections against former first lady Sandra Torres, excited the majority of the Guatemalan electorate with a strong anti-corruption message.

Until now, the electoral authority had refused to accept the order of a criminal judge, accused of being illegal and an interference in the functions of the TSE. A lot of water has flowed since July 21, when the registrar Ramiro Muñoz refused to comply with an order that the Public Ministry promoted for alleged falsifications in the process of adhesion of supporters to form the political party, considering it illegal. Last week, the Public Ministry announced a criminal case against Muñoz and has requested to strip him of immunity to prosecute him for anomalies in the registration of the party that was running the rancher Carlos Pineda for the presidency.

Several jurists accused the illegality of Judge Orellana’s order because the electoral law establishes that no political organization can be canceled during an electoral process. In his resolution, the registrar states that, since the second round took place on August 20, there is no longer any impediment to comply with the order of Judge Orellana and that he leaves the president-elect, Bernardo Arévalo, without a party. Semilla can now promote an annulment appeal before the electoral court, for which reason the magistrates avoided issuing any opinion on the subject.

Arévalo is the president-elect and the suspension of the party “has no effect,” lawyer Oswaldo Samayoa told ELPAÍS. On the political level, it adds more wear and tear both for its legal teams and for public opinion that accepts the prosecution’s statements as valid, says political scientist Luis Mack.

under threats

Since he won the elections more than a week ago, little has been heard of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo who, according to his campaign team, has a cold. Plans to attempt on his life were revealed last week, even on the same day that he won the election by a wide advantage of 21 points over Torres, who has not spoken for a week over his third defeat. Faced with threats of possible attacks against his life and integrity, from gangs or state agents, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has granted precautionary measures to the winners of the presidential election.

The risks facing Arévalo have been increasing since he surprisingly won his place in the second round in the June 25 elections. According to the complaint he filed with the IACHR, among those suspected of attempting to kill him are gang members and state agents. The paradox is that the latter, specifically the National Civil Police and presidential security, somm must protect the couple to comply with the precautionary measures of the Pan-American organization.

In addition to the physical attacks, Arévalo faces the risk of criminalization, since the prosecutor’s office in charge of Rafael Curruchiche, another of those designated by United States authorities, has expressed the possibility of linking the president to a criminal file for the alleged falsification of signatures for form the Seed Movement.

Curruchiche, the prosecutor who managed to get a criminal judge to order the cancellation of the Seed Movement, leads other investigations against anti-corruption justice operators and journalists. Several international observation missions, such as that of the European Union, have expressed concern that the prosecution’s actions interfere with the inauguration of elected officials.

The European mission pointed out the excessive judicialization of the process and warned of similar “other possible actions” from the prosecutor’s office and the judicial body to criminalize the TSE and suspend the legal status of Semilla that “would limit the right of voters for their elected representatives to take possession of their posts.”

The threat of the suspension of the party that arose in the heat of the citizen protests against corruption has materialized and finds a good part of the population outraged by the latest attempts by the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, to censor critics on social networks. and the citizen protests, in which he is asked to resign. On Friday morning, Porras filed an amparo before the Constitutional Court so that President Alejandro Giammattei and the security forces would guarantee them to carry out their duties without the “pressure” of criticism on social networks and protests, such as the one called For that day. This Monday, after the urgency of the amparo, the court denied the prosecutor’s request because the citizen demonstration took place without endangering public order or the functions of the prosecutor’s office.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.