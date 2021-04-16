Felix Salgado Macedonio, an aspiring Morena in Guerrero, this week in a sit-in at the gates of the INE. Monica Gonzalez / The Country

The Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Branch seeks a consensus solution to the files it is studying and which, despite being legal matters, will have political repercussions with a view to the federal and local elections on June 6. The Superior Chamber of the organ will pronounce in the next days, predictably starting next Wednesday, on three decisions of the National Electoral Institute (INE) that annoy the Government and that have been contested by Morena. To the cancellation of the candidacies of Félix Salgado Macedonio in Guerrero and of Raúl Morón in Michoacán, both from Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party, the agreement is added to avoid the so-called over-representation in Congress in the process of assigning seats to the benches , specifically for forces that have participated in a coalition. And the three folders are part of a broader negotiation, which are part of the same debate, according to sources familiar with the process.

The election campaign that will renew the Chamber of Deputies and the governments of 15 of the 32 states has been clouded for weeks by a name, that of Salgado Macedonio, Morena’s candidate for governor of Guerrero. His candidacy was already in question due to the serious accusations of sexual harassment against him, including two complaints of rape. The unqualified support of the president and the apparatus of his formation were decisive in maintaining the nomination despite the internal unrest and the outrage of the feminist movement. The politician went through a party guarantee committee that decided to repeat a poll among supporters – a mock primaries – and Salgado won it again. At the end of March, however, the INE disqualified his candidacy and that of Raúl Morón for not having presented the report on the pre-campaign expenses on time as established by law.

The two challenged the decision, which was passed to the Electoral Tribunal. The body returned the files to the INE for it to re-evaluate, suggesting that the sanction was too harsh. This week, however, the institute reaffirmed its ruling despite enormous government pressure and open threats from Salgado himself, who threatened to dissolve the body or to plant himself in the home of its president counselor, Lorenzo Córdova. The case, therefore, is again in the hands of the seven magistrates of the Superior Chamber of the court.

The president of that instance, José Luis Vargas, had no qualms about publicly stating his position, coming to the attention of the INE for not having given the candidates the opportunity to defend themselves, according to his criteria. This position pleases the Morena leadership, but the balances are more complex and even in the government they know that there is the possibility that Salgado Macedonio will finally be excluded from the electoral race. To this is added the consideration that in the state of Guerrero Morena the governor would win with any candidate, if the approval of the party in the polls is taken into account. And the electoral authority itself opened the door to the nomination of Luis Walton.

Thus, three scenarios are essentially outlined before the decision of the Electoral Tribunal. In all, the non-registration of the candidacy of Raúl Morón in Michoacán would be revoked, sanctioned by an unreported expense of 12,000 pesos corresponding to a dozen canvases, a banner and social media posts. A solution to legal consensus also involves the confirmation of the INE agreement that limits representation in Congress – challenged by Morena, the PAN and the Encuentro Solidario Party. It is, in practice, a mechanism to prevent a candidate who ran under an acronym from passing, once elected, to the bench of another party of the same coalition because this would distort the majority of the Chamber. Finally, according to this scenario, the court would confirm the refusal of Salgado’s candidacy, which did not report around 20,000 pesos and after the first INE resolution against him, he continued, de facto, campaigning despite the suspension.

The debate around overrepresentation is a profound structural issue that has more long-term trajectory than the controversy over Salgado Macedonio and has unleashed great concern in Morena. Mario Delgado himself, national president of the formation, came to describe the INE agreement as a “dark and shameful maneuver.” The sentence proposal that the members of the court have on their table, whose rapporteur is Magistrate Felipe Fuentes, proposes to link “the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union, so that, after the elections to be held on June 6, this year and once the corresponding legislature is installed, inform this Superior Chamber if the limits of under and over-representation were respected in the configuration of the parliamentary fractions ”. Despite the pressure, the body is inclined to confirm that resolution, but it cannot be ruled out that finally a majority of the magistrates ends up also repealing that decision and only confirms the non-registration of Salgado Macedonio.

The third scenario that is handled in the court is the most favorable for the Guerrero politician. That is, Salgado Macedonio, around whom Morena and the president himself have designed part of their campaign strategy, can stand in the elections. The same, Raúl Morón in Michoacán. But the magistrates confirm the agreement that limits overrepresentation, from now on or perhaps with a clause that establishes that later, in the next elections.

Beyond these possibilities, which are being evaluated in court, the attempts at political interference throughout the process have been very poorly disguised, starting with López Obrador – who suggested that the court conduct polls so that voters can decide on the challenged candidates-; the dome of Morena; and Salgado Macedonio himself, who even organized rallies at the gates of the INE while continuing to proselytize for the June 6 elections.

