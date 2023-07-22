Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo. Esteban Biba (EFE)

The maneuvers to get Movimiento Semilla out of the electoral race in Guatemala, the party that broke the electoral board and placed the progressive sociologist Bernardo Arévalo in the second round, have the Central American country on the brink of democratic breakdown. Two senior officials of the Electoral Tribunal have been criminalized for rejecting a judge’s order, questioned as abusive and inappropriate according to the Constitutional Court itself, which seeks to disable the political group that proposes “to put an end to the corrupt governments of the last 20 years.” An arrest warrant is pending against them as well as against two former militants of the formation.

In addition to this attempt to cancel the candidacy, the Seed Movement is facing a criminal investigation, promoted by a prosecutor’s office that criminalizes opponents and former anti-corruption officials, which the party leaders consider “malicious”, “selective” and “intimidating”. The headquarters of the party was raided this Friday and hours before this operation, at dawn on July 21, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal filed an appeal for the Constitutional Court to protect them “in the face of the certain, future and imminent threat” that the state institutions that conduct investigations “violate the Democratic Rule of Law and that the exercise of the functions of the court be guaranteed.”

Thus, the court is asked to be the arbiter of last instance in the most run over and most observed electoral process in the democratic history of Guatemala. The Tribunal has requested that the court order protection against the actions of eight other State entities, such as the Ministry of the Interior; the Supreme Court; the Attorney General and the Public Ministry, who intervene in the pressure for their officials to cancel the Seed Movement, an order that cannot be executed, as the Constitutional Court has reaffirmed in a statement released on Friday morning.

Despite the protection that the constitutional chamber granted to the Seed Movement on July 13, Judge Fredy Orellana and prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche insist on the cancellation of the party and have attacked the two electoral officials who have refused to comply with an illegal order that seeks to annul Arévalo’s party. Curruchiche has refused to offer a press conference to account for the actions against the party that is going to the second round.

With its proposal to “build a new spring for Guatemala”, the Seed Movement disarmed the forecasts that placed it in the last places of voter preference and won the vote of 12% of the 5.5 million citizens who went to the polls on June 25. His candidate for the presidency, Bernardo Arévalo, intends to rescue the country from authoritarianism that has led to the criminalization of dozens of opponents, more than a hundred in exile and many others imprisoned. The option with the most votes in the first round was the null vote, which channeled the discontent towards the political proposals and the second for the former first lady Sandra Torres, the candidate of the National Unity of Hope who today seeks to attract the vote of the conservative sectors.

Semilla’s advance has inspired hope in the population that for several days has taken to the streets to defend their vote and demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and Curruchiche, among other actors who, according to various analysts, are trying to hinder a possibility of change in Guatemala, as seen in the exclusion of three presidential candidacies and now with the pressure on electoral officials who refuse to obey the illegal order to cancel Arévalo’s party.

“The abuse of the penal system,” which is how analyst Marco Canteo calls the efforts to intimidate officials and the Arévalo party, reached its peak this Thursday, when Judge Orellana issued an arrest warrant against Eleonora Castillo, the interim director of the Citizens Registry who refused to cancel the Seed Movement. Castillo enjoys immunity because she is in charge of the office temporarily left by the registrar Ramiro Muñoz, who left the country and is under investigation, like her for not complying with the order. In one week, the Public Ministry has twice raided the offices of the electoral court.

The violent situation unleashed by the Public Ministry and Judge Fredy Orellana, responsible for the persecution against the electoral authorities “must end now”, the civil organization Movimiento Pro Justicia has reacted. “There is an urgent need for certainty and stability, respect for the fundamental principles of due process and the will of the people,” says one of its pronouncements. Arévalo has repudiated “this act is part of the political persecution of the corrupt minority that knows that it is losing power, day by day.” The candidate stopped his tour for a few minutes in a coastal town to remember that “the people are the ones who decide and not a corrupt prosecutor supported by a corrupt judge who, acting outside the framework of legality, exercises political persecution.”

The change in power

The alternation in power has been a topic of public debate because the displacement of the Seed Movement would open space for the Vamos party, which came third in the election, with 7.8% of the votes. This is the political group of President Alejandro Giammattei, who assures that he will not exceed his mandate but has not ruled on how they intend to capture an official who enjoys immunity.

In the streets, the citizens yell “coupists” at the prosecutors and judges who carry out the actions to disrupt the progressive party. On social media, they are calling for the punishment, with removal or jail, of a judge who has gone above the law to issue illegal orders, such as criminal prosecution of election officials.

The constitutional breakdown began on July 12, when criminal judge Fredy Orellana ordered a higher-ranking body, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, to cancel the Seed Movement. In addition to the investment in powers, the provision is interpreted as illegal because it interferes with the exclusive functions of the electoral court and because the specialized norm, of constitutional rank, establishes that a political party cannot be disqualified during an electoral process.

The request to cancel the party arises within the framework of an investigation for irregular adhesions that the party denounced and in which they are now accused, but Judge Orellana does not recognize them as a party to the proceedings, the national prosecutor of Semilla, Juan Guerrero Garnica, explained to ELPAÍS. By ignoring their participation in the criminal case, “they violate our right to defense, judicial protection and access to information,” Guerrero says. For this case, the arrest of two ex-party militants has already been ordered while the prosecutor’s office is moving quickly to build a case for crimes against organized crime, such as illicit association and money laundering.

This Friday, the prosecutor’s office raided the headquarters of the Seed Movement in the Guatemalan capital, a clear “act of intimidation,” denounced the party’s lawyer and elected deputy Andrea Reyes. “All the paperwork that they have asked us for” is already in possession of the prosecutor’s office and “they have denied us our right to defense,” Reyes said.

The order that seeks to disqualify the Seed Movement bears the signature of Fredy Orellana, one of the 10 Guatemalans included in the list of corrupt and undemocratic actors in Central America that the US State Department has updated on July 19. The case is being handled by prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, also designated by the US as a corrupt and anti-democratic actor, who has directed the criminalization of former justice operators, human rights defenders and journalists, some in prison and more than a hundred in exile.

