In a press release, the Business Convergence Forum showed its adherence to the draft amendment of the electoral law to implement the Single Ballot to appoint legislative representatives and authorities of the Executive Power.

“The Business Convergence Forum adheres to the Single Ballot project presented by deputies and senators who are part of the RAP Foundation,” the text says.

In another of its paragraphs, it is argued that “the Forum has been proposing since its creation in 2014 the need to introduce improvements in the Argentine electoral system to grant greater transparency to the electoral process and equal opportunities to all parties that present themselves.” .

“The single ticket is one of the measures that we propose in this regard. Furthermore, as indicated in the statement that accompanies the project, it means an important saving of economic resources, helps to preserve the environment and reduces the risk of contagion by requiring less movement of people “, concludes the statement.