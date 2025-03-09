03/09/2025



Updated at 8:10 p.m.





The Romania Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has dismissed the candidacy of the extreme right -wing candidate Calin Georgescu in a vote of 10 against 4 for considering that does not meet legal conditions to be a candidate in a decision against which he appears before the Constitutional Court.

Romanian media have reported citing political sources that one of the annexes of the documentation presented by Georgescu did not have the mandatory firmwhich would have motivated the rejection of the candidacy.

Protests of supporters

After knowing the decision, several hundred Georgescu supporters concentrated before the headquarters of the CEC have loaded against the fences that protected the headquarters of the institution and They have launched bottles and other objects Against police and journalists. The previously used tear gas against manfiestants.

Georgescu presented his candidacy last Friday as Independent Canidato And in a matter of hours several resources were presented against it, both before the CEC itself and before the Constitutional Court.









«We ask the protesters to avoid breaking the law, which keep calm and protest peaceful and civically Following the dialogue with the specialized police teams, ”the authorities have placed.

The ultraconservator party condemns the decision

Since the Ultraconservator Party for the Union of the Romanians (Aur) they have already condemned the decision of the CEC, “A new abuse, continuation of the coup d’etat of December 6”in the words of the training leader, George Simion, who referred to the date of the cancellation of the first round of the presidential elections, in which Georgescu was the most voted candidate. «Down (Prime Minister Marcel) Ciolacu! Down with the dictators! ”He added.

Georgescu, related to Russia’s thesis, It was imposed against prognosis in the first round of the presidential ones on November 24. However, the Constitutional annulled the process a few days before the second and definitive round after the authorities put in doubt the campaign of Georgescu himself and alerted of an alleged Russian interference.