After a day full of fibrillation, in the late afternoon of this afternoon the electoral subcommittee of Ventimiglia, convened in self-defense, met again to discuss the “rejection” of Gaetano Scullino’s Lists, linked to the authentication of signatures. And, surprisingly, after three hours of discussion, he confirmed the rejection of all three lists in support of the former mayor of Ventimiglia. “We will go before the TAR,” commented Scullino. “The appeal is already ready,” the former mayor reiterated, a little embittered but combative. The procedure is accelerated and provides that the sentence in simplified form is carried out within 3 days and can be appealed within 2 days. However, it is obvious that the commission’s decision came as a real earthquake in the Ventimiglia electoral campaign, already heated by the presence of 6 candidates and 16 lists.