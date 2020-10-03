The US electoral campaign entered uncharted territory early this Friday when it was confirmed that the president, Donald Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus, as has his wife, Melania. Contagion changes the game board just one month after the crucial appointment with the polls. Although he only shows mild symptoms, the Republican will have to suspend his agenda for days, and the attempt to make him forget the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 207,000 people in the United States, has come face to face with his own reality.

The episode ironically seals a long process: the one that has happened since Trump deliberately concealed the severity of the virus, removing iron from the crisis and refusing to wear a mask for months, until he suffered it himself in his flesh. The immediate activity of Trump, who with 74 years is at risk age, has been automatically canceled. This Friday he planned to campaign in Florida, one of the crucial territories for him on November 3, and hold a rally on Saturday in Wisconsin, another decisive place. In contrast, his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, announced a trip to Michigan, also a disputed fiefdom.

Unlike the 77-year-old Biden, the president was trying to run as traditional a schedule of elections as possible, despite restrictions from the pandemic. This Tuesday, in the turbulent debate, Trump even mocked the precautions that his electoral rival was taking for Covid-19. “I wear the mask when necessary. I don’t wear it all the time like him [refiriéndose a Biden]He even puts it on even if he’s talking 60 meters away from me, ”he snapped.

It is not known if he was already infected at the time. The alarms went off late in the afternoon on Thursday, when the White House confirmed the positive of Hope Hicks, 31, one of the president’s closest collaborators, and the Republican announced that he was being quarantined pending results. , a preventive measure that he had not taken in other cases of infections from close personnel. Around one o’clock in the morning, US East Coast time, Trump posted on Twitter: “Tonight, the first lady and I have tested positive for covid-19. We will immediately begin our quarantine and recovery process. We will get out of this TOGETHER ”.

And the final stretch of the campaign, of which there are four weeks, went into convulsion again. Wall Street futures suffered from the uncertainty with a drop of 1.5% and weighed down the European markets. The chief of staff of the White House, Mark Meadows, detailed this Friday that the president is well and only suffers mild symptoms – like Melania Trump – that he is “with a lot of energy” and continues to work, despite the seclusion. Vice President Mike Pence who like number two The government should take the reins in case Trump is incapacitated, he has tested negative after undergoing a test whose results were known this Friday.

Trump’s contagion has led everyone around him to take immediate tests, starting with Biden himself, who on Tuesday shared 90 intense minutes in the same room arguing without a mask with the president. At 12:30 p.m. Washington time, his doctor informed him that the test carried out had not detected traces of covid-19. Trump’s daughter and presidential adviser, Ivanka, and her husband and adviser to the president, Jared Kushner, also tested negative, as did the president’s youngest son, Barron, 14.

It is the latest turnaround in this 2020 presidential campaign, which began with the third impeachment a president in American history, followed with the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic recession in 70 years, and then this summer with the largest wave of anti-racism protests the country had experienced since the assassination. by Martin Luther King. The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg two weeks ago placed the battle for the highest judicial authority at the center of the campaign; the subsequent disclosure of the minimum taxes paid by Trump in the past 20 years added gasoline to the fire. The pandemic has been the last script twist, at the most undesirable moment for the Republican, a key last few weeks to regain ground in the polls.

According to the average number of polls carried out by Real Clear Politics, one of the great references in US polls, Biden leads Trump by seven points at the national level (from 50% to 43%), although in territories with pendulum and decisive votes, like Florida, the gap narrows and reveals that everything is up in the air, that the battle of the next few weeks will be fierce, although it is not clear in what format, whether virtual or personal. It is not even certain that the next scheduled presidential debate, on October 15, will take place. The first, last Tuesday, was so chaotic and vulgar, with insults and out of tune, especially by Trump, that the organizing committee announced a rule change.

This Friday, Biden wished Trump a speedy recovery. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the influential Democrat Nancy Pelosi, described the news as “sad and tragic” and took the opportunity to hope that the case is sobering. “If people see that the president and the first lady, with all the protection they have, are still at risk of being infected, it can serve as a lesson,” he said in a television interview. She, too, has just been tested. Biden’s career partner, vice president candidate Kamala Harris, reported midmorning that she had tested negative.

Trump, whose erratic management of the pandemic has unleashed a storm of criticism, has become part of those statistics that harm him so much, which place the United States at the epicenter of the health crisis, with seven million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The Republican is also the last of the presidents who have ended up victims of the coronavirus after having removed iron from their risks, after the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, the Belarusian Aleksandr Lukashenko or the British Boris Johnson.

In the great pandemic of 100 years ago, that of the misnamed Spanish flu, the then president of the United States, Woodrow Wilson, was also infected. It was the epilogue to World War I, and the Paris Peace Conference in January 1919 became a focus for negotiators. He did not catch him, even so, four weeks before reelection.

