The electoral campaign officially kicks off this Monday in France, with outgoing President Emmanuel Macron as the clear favorite in the polls. Until now, the campaign had been relegated to a political-media background due to the war in Ukraine and Macron’s refusal to debate with the rest of the candidates before the first round of the elections, which will take place on April 10. .

With the official start of the electoral campaign, the twelve candidates for the Elysée Palace will have to submit to new electoral rules. During the first phase of the campaign, between January and until this Sunday, the French media had to respect “the principle of equity” of speaking time and air time, depending on the political weight of the candidates.

As of this Monday, “the principle of equality” reigns, so the media must grant the same speaking and antenna time to all the candidates and their spokespersons. Between the first and second rounds, which will take place on April 24, the principle of equality also applies between the two candidates who will fight for the keys to the Elysée Palace.

The public radio and television channels also begin this Monday to broadcast electoral announcements of all the candidates, granting all of them the same broadcast time.

The election posters of the candidates began to be pasted in the places reserved by the City Councils for this purpose, generally in front of the polling stations. And French voters will see how from today and in the coming weeks their mailbox is filled with electoral propaganda.

Macron, who is running for re-election after five years in power, starts as the clear favorite in these elections, according to all the polls published so far. The outgoing president officially announced his candidacy on March 4 and presented his electoral program on March 17 at a four-hour press conference.

The president, whose country is a permanent member of the United Nations Permanent Council and who holds the rotating French presidency of the European Union this semester, has been more focused in recent months on his international agenda than on the electoral campaign. He has tried, for example, to mediate between Moscow and kyiv to try to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Macron will not participate in the debates with the other eleven presidential candidates before the first round. He argues that his predecessors in office did not do so either when they ran for re-election. He will probably debate between the first and second rounds with his rival at the polls. Only the two most voted candidates qualify for the second round.

If the first round of the presidential elections were held in France this Sunday, Macron would obtain 28% of the votes, according to the Cevipof poll published by the Le Monde newspaper.

The far-right candidate Marine Le Pen would achieve 17.5%, followed by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the candidate of La Francia Insumisa (the French Podemos), who has a 14% vote intention.

The far-right Éric Zemmour continues to fall in the polls and would obtain 11.5% and Valérie Pécresse, candidate for Los Repulicans (moderate right), 10%. On the left, environmentalist Yannick Jadot would collect 7%; the communist Fabien Roussel, 3.5%; and the socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo, only 2%.