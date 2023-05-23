The Electoral Board has allowed the controversial Podemos mega-advertisement that the purple formation has been hanging since Friday on Calle Goya in Madrid, within the Salamanca neighborhood, to continue to be exposed, before the regional and municipal elections next Sunday. On this large canvas, a tweet from the former leader of the PP Pablo Casado is reproduced together with a photograph of the brother of the president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who was investigated in relation to a contract on sanitary supplies due to the covid although said proceedings ended up being archived.

However, according to the letter from said body, to which Europa Press has had access, the aforementioned party has also been required “to proceed with the installation, on the front of the poster, of some element/logo that allows for the identification of the ownership of it is evident”, that is, that he does not try to simulate some type of anonymity about said clearly electoral message in view of the 28-M appointment.

In this way, it partially upholds the appeal filed by the PP, arguing that it is a doctrine established by the Central Electoral Board that “it is contrary to the principle of transparency that should govern any electoral campaign for any subject, whether a political party or not, to carry out a campaign of Electoral advertising using the symbols, colors or typography usually identifying another that may mislead voters about the authorship of the electoral message, as well as any natural or legal person disseminating electoral propaganda anonymously, without identifying themselves with the electoral messages that present”.

And it is that the canvas put up by Podemos creates a tweet with the account, logo and colors of the Popular Party and with the words of its former leader, Pablo Casado -collected from an interview on the Cope network in February 2022-, in the midst of the controversy over the Community commissions obtained by the brother of the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

“After examining the complaint made by the PP and the allegations presented by Podemos, it is verified that the canvas can mislead voters as to its ownership, since only the Podemos emblem is visible on the sides and not on the front, this being the most visible part for the public, “says the Madrid Zone Electoral Board.

Not in the content



Regarding the content of the poster, they ensure that “it is not their competence to settle issues related to the infringement of rights contained in Organic Law 1/1982, of May 5, on civil protection of the right to honor, personal and family privacy and the image itself, and must, where appropriate, resort to the appropriate procedural channels.

According to the PP, the controversial announcement “disseminates an alleged tweet that has been manipulated since said tweet in the terms expressed on the canvas does not conform to its literalness, introducing some changes in the original that distort the reality of what is expressed in his day, creating confusion for the public.”

Likewise, the popular formation adds that the image of a third party (Ayuso’s brother) is included under the headline ‘You have to throw them out’, implying that the object of the disapproval is a person outside this process, and that he never appeared in the original manipulated tweet«. In fact, they argue that he uses the image of a person »without his authorization, which is a violation of the constitutional right to one’s own image«.

Last week, Alejandra Jacinto, candidate of Podemos for the Community of Madrid, and the Minister of Social Rights and Secretary General of Podemos, Ione Belarra, have worn t-shirts with the face of the brother of the regional president and a phrase that the former president of the PP Pablo Casado launched on Cadena Cope against her. Belarra stated at a rally on Sunday that she would remove said canvas if Tomás Díaz Ayuso returned the money he received from the Community of Madrid.