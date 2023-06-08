The Central Electoral Board rejected this Friday the appeal presented by the MC Regional candidacy, promoted by Movimiento Ciudadano de Cartagena, for which it sought to repeat the vote for the regional elections of 28-M at a polling station of the Cartagena deputation of La Aljorra.

In a resolution communicated this Friday afternoon to the parties, the judicial body dismisses the claim of regional MC, thus aborting its latest attempt to reach 3% of the votes in the Community as a whole and thus obtain a seat in the Regional Assembly, to the detriment of Vox. They have remained at 316 votes.

In this way, the Central Electoral Board confirms the final results of the regional elections in the Region and makes the proclamation of elected candidates, so that they will be able to collect their credentials next Monday, June 12 and take office in the plenary session of constitution of the Chamber on Wednesday the 14th.

MC filed an appeal alleging that votes had appeared in the ballot box for the autonomous parties that did not appear in said process, such as ‘Sí Cartagena’, the formation led by Ana Belén Castejón, which only attended the municipal elections in the port city. Those 5 votes for Yes Cartagena were included in the tally sheet, at a table in which the PP (156 votes) clearly prevailed, ahead of regional MC (85), Vox (72) and PSOE (42). The census was made up of 617 voters, of whom 378 voted.

In this way, the final result of the regional elections of 28-M in the Region of Murcia is as follows, once the CERA vote has been included and that of 33 polling stations that were left uncounted on election day:

– Popular Party: 293,051 votes and 21 seats

– PSOE: 175,505 votes and 13 seats

– Vox: 121,321 votes and 9 seats

-Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde: 32,173 votes and 2 seats