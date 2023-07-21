The Central Electoral Board (JEC) fears that next Sunday there will be many more problems than usual to set up the polling stations, given the unusualness of an election in the middle of July and with hundreds of thousands of Spaniards on vacation outside their places of residence.

So much so that the JEC has issued a resolution this Friday in which it reminds all the zone electoral boards (JEZ) that article 80.4 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime states that in the event that a polling station cannot be covered with the members present and the substitutes who have attended, it will be the JEZ itself that “should freely designate the people who will constitute the electoral table, even being able to order that one of the ctors that are present on the premises”.

But before having to resort to ‘kidnapping’ the first voters who pass through the polls on the fly and forcing them to become presidents and members, the JEC recalls that there is an agreement of the board itself on February 10, 2021, which establishes that among the options available to the Zone Electoral Board to fill these vacancies, “must be understood to include designating alternate voters in other polling stations that may have been set up, in the same polling station or a nearby polling station.

And the JEC is more favorable to pulling these substitutes than the first voters. In fact, it orders the zone electoral boards that “in order to make this option effective” (that of using the 361,884 substitutes called this 23-J both as presidents and members for other tables that are not theirs) the JEZ “must notify in advance to the substitutes of any polling station that they must remain in the electoral college premises until indicated by said board”. In other words, when all the tables have just been set up.

“These voters who are designated as members of a table other than the one initially assigned must exercise their right to vote at the table in which they are registered, and they may do so at the beginning of the vote or at some later time by moving to it, provided that the table of which they are part maintains two of its members during that time,” clarifies the JEC.