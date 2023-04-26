The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Héctor Gómez (left), in a press conference with the mayor of Valladolid, Óscar Puente, this Monday at the Town Hall of the Castilian town. Photogenic/Claudia Alba (Europa Press)

The Valladolid Zone Electoral Board has opened a file on the Valladolid mayor, the socialist Óscar Puente, for a press conference that he offered on Monday with the Minister of Industry, Héctor Gómez. The Electoral Board has upheld an appeal issued by the PP in which it denounced that this joint appearance was contrary to electoral regulations. The body has adopted this procedure to urge the councilor to “clarify responsibilities.”

The resolution comes after the PP informed the local Electoral Board of that press conference of the mayor and his party partner at the head of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. Gómez went to Valladolid to address issues such as the project for an electric battery factory interested in settling in the city. Likewise, a wine interpretation center was also discussed in a convent in the capital of Castilla y León.

Sources from the Pucelano town hall affirm that they have received this pronouncement with a “surprise” and announce that the legal services are studying how to present an appeal. The same sources point out that Minister Gómez participated in a press conference together with the mayor of Seville, Antonio Muñoz, also a socialist, without opening a file. “It was a press conference to tell what is being done, not to talk about achievements,” argue these voices.

The Electoral Board has warned Puente because it understands that he and Gómez went beyond “the informative function that during the electoral process they can perform as a public power by incorporating allusions to the achievements of the municipal government in the current legislature.” In this way, the “principle of neutrality of public powers” would have been damaged, an element that “constitutes one of the legally established instruments to make the equality of electoral candidates effective.”

Óscar Puente’s main rival for the Valladolid command is Jesús Julio Carnero, advisor to the Presidency for the PP in the Junta de Castilla y León. The document issued by the Zone Electoral Board urges the mayor to immediately withdraw from the public media “any review on electoral proposals or assessments of achievements as they are activities prohibited by the LOREG, and must remain withdrawn at least until the end the electoral process”.

Controversial projects have been on the word of mouth in Valladolid public opinion for months. The Slovak company Inobat has been negotiating its possible settlement in Valladolid since last September and the wine interpretation center was announced at the FITUR tourism fair in 2022.