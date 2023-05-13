The Electoral Board has opened a disciplinary file against Fernando López Miras for the email sent to the officials of the regional Administration before the electoral campaign began on the 35-hour weekly agreement. The Board opens the file after the complaint filed by the Podemos-Izquierda Unida-Verdes-Alianza Verde coalition, for sending all Community official personnel an email “propaganda” of the agreement.

In the email, personally signed by the president of the Community, López Miras stresses that “weeks of negotiation and dialogue have been necessary”, “prioritizing at all times the rights of workers and the quality of services that the regional Administration offers to the million citizens who live in the Region of Murcia». In addition, he stresses that this agreement entails “other improvements for regional officials in aspects related to the professional career, the consolidation of grades for temporary staff, equality plans and prevention and teleworking measures.”

The candidate of the coalition Podemos – Izquierda Unida-Verdes – Alianza Verde for the presidency of the Community, María Marín, lamented that “this use of public media to campaign is an exercise in caciquismo in its purest form and perfectly portrays the Popular Party , who has been managing the Region for 28 years as if it were his farmhouse ». We can now expect “a forceful and exemplary sanction” against the regional president by the Board. “We only want a clean process and for the people to decide freely,” said Marín, who accused the president of behaving like “an unscrupulous autocrat.”

The regional coordinator of IU-Verdes, José Luis Álvarez-Castellanos, stressed that “the PP and López Miras show their nervousness about the result that the regional elections may yield, especially after the CIS survey that distances their long-awaited majority much more enough to govern without the support of Vox ». In this way, Álvarez-Castellanos considers that the popular candidate “is trying to compensate for his worn-out image due to the failure of his policies towards public services or the environmental recovery of our ecosystems, such as the Mar Menor, which does not hesitate to use any strategy that I can give you a vote.

“Miras is more aware of his struggle with the ultra-right than of giving an account of his management or of making proposals that really solve the problems created by his disastrous management,” he said.