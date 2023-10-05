Pedro Sánchez will have to pay a fine of 2,200 euros for breaking the principle of neutrality of public officials during the general election campaign. This was resolved this Thursday by the Central Electoral Board, which sanctioned the comments of the President of the Government in a press conference on June 30, after the European Council that was held that day and the day before, in which he warned about the formation of executives between PP and Vox. The organization’s resolution partially agrees with the Popular Party, who denounced those critical statements by Sánchez against the popular and the ultras in an official headquarters, the Permanent Representation of Spain to the EU in Brussels, something prohibited by law.

The organization understands that Sánchez took advantage of “the public means available to him” as President of the Government to make comments with “evaluative and electoral content.” And that his statements in an official headquarters represent a violation of the principle of neutrality included in article 50.2 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (LOREG) and also a “diminishment of the principle of equality” between the political parties that participate in elections. , according to article 8.1 of the same legal text.

In his press conference, Pedro Sánchez affirmed that, after the municipal and regional elections on May 28, “the Spaniards” have the information that “wherever they join and can govern the Popular Party with Vox, they will do so.” And, before the new electoral appointment, that of the general elections of July 23, he said: “We are going to an electoral day and the formation of a far-right coalition government between the Popular Party and Vox, or a progressive Government between the Party Sumar and the Spanish Socialist Workers Party”. Sánchez detailed the agreement between the popular and ultras to govern as allies in Extremadura, and also detailed what he understood as the achievements of his Government, such as economic and employment growth or better control of inflation than other European countries.

The sanction imposed on the leader of the PSOE is typified in article 153.1 of the LOREG, which establishes that, for anything reprehensible that does not constitute a crime, the sanctions will be between 300 and 3,000 euros if they are authorities ( as is the case) or officials, and from 100 to 1,000 if it is carried out by individuals.

Same fine for Aragonès

The president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès, has also been fined 2,200 euros by the Central Electoral Board, which resolves that the republican politician incurred an infraction of the LOREG by participating in the event on July 13. Presentation of the Maresme Mobility Improvements, planned with the contribution of 384 million euros” and for some statements he made during it. The JEC partially agrees with the PSC-PSOEwhich denounced that Aragonès took advantage of an institutional act for partisan purposes, which in itself constituted, “apparently, a violation of the prohibition of holding inauguration ceremonies for works or public services or their projects.”

The Electoral Board has only revealed this Thursday the purpose and amount of the sanctions and refers to tomorrow, Friday, for the publication of the legal arguments that it has taken into account to adopt the resolutions.

