The Central Electoral Board (JEC) dismissed this Wednesday night the complaint filed by the PSOE a week ago about the latest electoral polls published by the newspapers El Mundo and ABC, as well as the digital newspaper El Español. In all three, the defeat of said party in the general elections called for next July 23 appeared as a result and it was even considered probable that the PP could govern, although in that case it would surely be together with Vox.

In its letter, the socialist formation led by Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government, argued that in said demoscopic studies there was an “intentional concealment of data that must be published”, such as the address of the body that carried out the survey. It also demanded that the «technical characteristics of the survey be disseminated, which necessarily include the following extremes: sampling system, sample size, margin of error, level of representativeness, selection procedure for respondents and date of completion of the survey. Field work”.

But once these surveys, published between June 10 and 12, have been analyzed, the members of the JEC proceed to file the socialist complaint as “the reported infringement did not occur”, which was also extended to opinion institutes. Sigma2, GAD3 and Sociometric as authors of the polls. They consider that both in its production and in its publication, the technical and legal requirements demanded by article 69 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (Loreg) have been met.

minor details



As the denounced media later explained, these were minor details such as the name and address of the entity that conducted the survey, as well as the entity that commissioned it. The PSOE also complained that the full text of the questions posed and the number of people who have not answered each of them did not appear. However, this last requirement is not met by the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) itself, chaired by José Félix Tezanos, according to ABC complaints.

In its resolution, against which there would still be a contentious-administrative appeal by the socialist formation, the Electoral Board maintains that a good part of the technical data that apparently could be missing in the polls “is clearly inferred from the publication made.” And in other cases it is said that, although it is true that they could be omitted (for example, the address of the polling companies), “their knowledge was easy to correct”. However, the JEC asks the three aforementioned newspapers that in future surveys they comply with all the procedural requirements contemplated in the electoral regulations.