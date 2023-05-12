The municipal and regional elections of May 28 have started this Thursday in the Community of Madrid turned into a double fight: all the candidates against Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the candidate of the PP, and Díaz Ayuso launched to confront Pedro Sánchez, the president of the Government (PSOE). With two weeks to go, the campaign will decide whether the conservatives retain power in the two main institutions in the region, and how it affects the left to have reached the polls divided into several brands: Más Madrid, PSOE, and Podemos. -UI at the regional level, to which is added the Recupera Madrid brand in the capital.

Ayuso and Almeida launch the 28M as a first round of the generals

The electoral campaign of the PP has begun in 2023 the same as in 2021: with Isabel Díaz Ayuso charging against the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the party focused on turning the elections into a first round for the end-of-year general elections, and the leader turned into the icon on the right. But many things have changed in these two years. If in 2021, and in the same square in the capital as this Monday, Díaz Ayuso asked to turn the Madrid autonomous communities into the springboard that would launch Pablo Casado to La Moncloa, this time it was the turn of the new popular leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo . If two years ago the leader was looking for a comfortable victory, now an absolute majority is required. And if then her responsibility was limited to the regional result, on this occasion, as the new president of the PP in Madrid, she will also be examined by the municipal results.

Because it doesn’t matter that during this Monday the versions of the music group Metropop play live on stage, that the crowd that packs the square does so wanting to party, and the flags of Spain, Madrid or Venezuela in the air. The 28M is going to be played against the face of a dog. Every vote counts.

“How lucky to give everything so that Madrid and Spain start again,” said Díaz Ayuso, who intervened shortly after the police expelled a group of doctors from the area with balloons and signs denouncing the temporary nature of their profession. . “I ask not to trust us [con los buenos datos de las encuestas], what happens in Madrid will resonate throughout Spain, it will change the course of this country”, he continued. “These governments [los de la Comunidad y el Ayuntamiento, ambos del PP] They are the ones that Spain is missing out on until Feijóo arrives at La Moncloa”.

In the same line, Martínez-Almeida has expressed himself, who has celebrated forming with Díaz Ayuso “the best electoral ticket in Spain”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

“We are going to win again so that Feijóo is the next president of Spain, we owe it to Spain, the first round is played in Madrid [de las generales]”, said the mayor of the capital. “These elections are the most important that there has never been in Spain, because Spain has never been worse than with the Government of Pedro Sánchez, we have never been so close to the constitutional precipice, because it is urgent to throw them out, with the ballot box, as soon as possible “, He has continued. “You have to send a message of hope to the Spanish, that Pedro Sánchez has his days numbered in La Moncloa,” he stressed. And he has asked: “May Madrid be a cry of hope throughout Spain. The elections go by Sánchez or Spain, or Spain or Sánchez. Do not doubt it, La Moncloa is not only in Madrid, it happens because of what happens in Madrid, and because of what happens on 28M”.

More Madrid, to the rhythm of La Oreja de Van Gogh

The Más Madrid candidates for Mayor of Madrid and for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, this afternoon in Vallecas. Borja Sánchez-Trillo (EFE)

Silence. The Ear of Van Gogh sounds: “And today I just want to believe… That you will remember the winter afternoons in Madrid, the whole nights without sleep, life passed and I felt that I was going to die of love…”. A Mónica García adviser thought a week ago that this was the best song to open electoral rallies these days. The party with the most votes in the 2019 elections in the capital, Más Madrid, has started its electoral campaign in the Cerro del Tío Pío park, in Vallecas, known as the park of the Seven Tits… because of the shape of its hills .

Here, high up, with impressive views of Madrid —probably this is the best free terrace in the capital— Mónica García and Rita Maestre have started their campaign. Nothing is random. Here, in Vallecas, Más Madrid proposes to eliminate the Vallecas bridge as the first electoral measure. Put an end to the passage of 250,000 vehicles through this working-class neighborhood. Here, a marked campaign begins, above all, with an eye on the City Hall, where all the polls predict that the PP will win the elections, but that it will not be by an absolute majority and that it may even lose the mayoralty as long as We can enter the Cibeles palace for the first time. Here, in Vallecas, the two women from Más Madrid, surrounded by around 300 neighbors, Más Madrid relies on word of mouth to add and add. “The goal is to achieve a better life for everyone,” said Javier Padilla, number two in the Assembly. “We are a handful of votes away from reaching the mayoralty,” said Rita Maestre. “We are playing the final between the PP and Más Madrid”, added Mónica García. “This is not about Pedro Sánchez or the national code. It is not a first round. Madrid is not a starter, it is a main dish. Here we will talk about doctors, nurseries, health, education, housing.

We can: “The key” of Madrid

The candidates of Podemos, this Thursday. Fernando Sanchez (Europa Press)

“A van was coming with another tent. That if it does not arrive, we take the one that is mounted and go, “said one of the militants minutes before the opening of the campaign of Podemos-Izquierda Unida-Alianza Verde began. But the tent has arrived on time. At seven in the evening, a hundred people cheered the candidate for mayor of the capital, Roberto Sotomayor, and the candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Alejandra Jacinto. Both sponsored by the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra. The place chosen, as a symbol of neighborhood struggles, the Plaza de la Asociación, in the Orcasitas neighborhood. And the music, songs by the Madrid group Tremenda Jauría. “Take off the ground, fly back, start from scratch, from Madrid to heaven”, says the lyrics of one of them.

Sotomayor, excited, has launched several promises. On a run. The first: “I want to say it now, I am going to close the Valdemingómez incinerator, it is time for the Vallecanos to stop breathing shit. It’s over”. The other two: free public transport and closing the betting establishments. “I have strong, steady legs, and not just from years of running. We are not going to bow down to the vulture funds, nor to Florentino Pérez, nor to any speculator, ”he shouted.

“We are very excited. You win, yes. Eager to evict Isabel Díaz Ayuso”. This is how Jacinto has started the campaign, in the neighborhood where she worked as a lawyer and alluding to the spot launched this Thursday by the PP. “You want to have a pediatrician, to have a place in the public school, the residents of San Fernando de Henares want to have a house, you want to cool off in the parks, you want to go see your grandmother in a residence and that we say you ate well. You want not to choose between private, concerted or uninhabited. Want to lower rental prices. We really want to, yes ”, he continued.

Behind the candidates, the posters and the historic Orcasitas neighborhood association. Applause, a couple of cheers and that’s it. Have to wait. “It’s hot, but hey, looking forward to it,” said a woman with a purple scarf around her neck, the same one who gave a bouquet of flowers to Ione Belarra before the event. Three types of flowers, in three different colors: red, yellow, purple. And the music started again. This time, The Root.

PSOE, in Parla

The candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Juan Lobato (i), this Thursday. SERGIO PEREZ (EFE)

The socialists, who start as the third and fourth force in the Community and in the City Council, have met this Thursday in the Parque del Universo in Parla. Juan Lobato and Reyes Maroto have received their family to the sound of I’m going to have a good time, by Hombres G, covered by the group La Banda del Patio, and together with the third vice president of the Government, Teresa Ribera. “Two weeks are coming in which we are going to ensure that there is joy and opportunity for everyone. Madrid is very big”, said Lobato.

Many mayors from the community participated in the event, who were mostly from the south of Madrid. Reyes Maroto has also dedicated a few words to Lobato: “We need Juan to govern in this community because we need to move on to useful politics.” The candidate for mayor of Madrid has alluded to José Luis Martínez-Almeida and “his lies about him” about him. “If he wants to govern, let him take responsibility for his policies,” she has sentenced.

Villacís: “The third time I will be mayoress”

Begoña Villacís, this Thursday in the Salamanca neighborhood. Daniel González (EFE)

The Ciudadanos candidate for Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, has launched her campaign in an attic on Calle de Serrano in the capital. “In the first campaign I managed to be a councilor. In the second, vice mayor ”, she said, according to the news agency. Europe Press. The event was attended by the president of Ciudadanos, Adrián Vázquez. Villacís seeks to be decisive in the capital, reaching 5% of the votes.

With information from Beatriz Olaizola, Irene Vega, Juan José Mateo, Manuel Viejo and Europa Press.

Follow the campaign keys with the newsletter election diary. AND here, the latest news about the elections in Madrid.