After a fateful night for the left, the advancement of the general elections to next July 23 announced by President Pedro Sánchez imposes a new truce. The call, made public this Monday, upsets the plans planned by the second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, who under the Sumar brand seeks to lead a new project to the left of the PSOE for the general elections. She intended to resume negotiations to define the final configuration of that platform as of June, once the hangover of 28-M was overcome, but the electoral law rules and those of Díaz will have only 10 calendar days from the call to register a coalition with Podemos and the rest of the formations called to join Sumar. That is, the term expires on June 9. The challenge is enormous, although the urgency can precipitate an agreement that otherwise would have lasted for months with an evident risk of wear. The party’s general secretary, Ione Belarra, has already announced that negotiations to achieve “unity” are open.

According to article 44 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime, “the parties and federations that establish a coalition pact to jointly attend an election must notify the competent Board within ten days of the call.” The norm adds that in this communication the “name of the coalition, the norms by which it is governed and the holders of its management or coordination bodies” must be stated. A good amount of details that, today, are not yet defined.

To date, and especially since the presentation of Díaz’s candidacy for the general elections on April 2, the main unknown lies in whether Podemos will form part of that coalition. Belarra’s party demanded to previously agree on open primaries and decided not to attend the launch event, on April 2, as it did not reach that agreement with the vice president. “Our training is already working to give progressive citizens the news that they have been waiting for so long. So that this political space is presented together with the elections and we go out to win. Not only to revalidate the coalition government, but to govern with more force”, Belarra, Minister of Social Rights, said this Monday in a brief appearance before the media at the party headquarters, without offering details about whether or not she knew the advancement.

The results of this Sunday —Podemos disappears from the Community of Madrid, Valencia and the Canary Islands and loses practically all its regional power— have left the organization founded by Pablo Iglesias very touched, which this Monday morning, before the appearance of Sánchez , already appealed to the “essential unity” of the left as a formula to survive in the face of “extremely difficult generals”. From Canal Red, the television channel he directs, the former vice president of the Government has put forward to a commentator the hypothesis that Sánchez offers a PSOE agreement with the space to his left to go together in a good part of the constituencies, a movement similar to articulated in the French legislatures last year, when Jean-Luc Mélenchon achieved a coalition that brought together socialists, environmentalists, eurosceptics, anti-capitalists and communists. “The right would be divided between the PP and Vox and Pedro Sánchez could be positioned as the candidate of a broad progressive popular front in which he would lead the political forces located to his left together with the PSOE in the same candidacies”, has launched Iglesias, whose argument is later assumed, in many cases, by their own party.

Due to all the reaction, Yolanda Díaz has declared on social networks that she is going out “to win”. “The message received last night was very clear: things have to be done differently. No distractions. From this very moment we are working to win on July 23. I take up the challenge. This country has a great future. These are bold times. We have a project to continue responding to the social, ecological and economic challenges of our country. Against the black Spain of Feijóo, we went out to win. People are waiting for us”, stated the second vice president. The leader of Sumar, who has seen how the candidacies to the left of the PSOE collapsed this Sunday —also with a loss of power for the commons in Barcelona or Compromís in the city of Valencia—, must now focus on closing the negotiations against the clock for a broad confluence that avoids an electoral punishment for the division in that political space.

