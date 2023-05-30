The PP went to bed on Sunday night with the euphoria of having achieved one of the main objectives that was set for the regional elections of 28-M: Winning the elections and adding more deputies than the leftist forces, which would make it easier for it to govern alone and not depend on Vox to obtain the investiture of its leader, Fernando López Miras, as president of the Region.

A few hours later, on Monday morning, euphoria turned to reflection and then to doubts after learning of the announcement by the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, to dissolve the Cortes and advance the general elections to July 23. . The complication is that this new electoral process can significantly condition the calendar to elect the new regional president, and also the negotiations that could take place between the parties –in this case, PP and Vox– to achieve it.

With the general elections just around the corner, the Regional Assembly must resolve the investiture before July 7 if it does not want this important process to be delayed until the end of July or even until September. The reason for this serious setback is that the electoral campaign for the general elections begins on July 7, and from that date all parliamentary activity is suspended until voting day.

If this situation occurred, the Regional Assembly would have a week to approve the investiture, from July 24 to 31. If it does not succeed in these days, it should already wait until September, since the month of August is a non-working month for the autonomous Parliament, according to the Statute of Autonomy.

“The situation can be devilishly complex,” sources close to the Regional Assembly specified yesterday, since this involuntary delay of the presidential inauguration due to the advancement of the general elections weighs an unavoidable period of time that includes article 31 of the Statute of Autonomy: “If, after a period of two months from the first investiture vote, no candidate has obtained confidence, the President of the Assembly will dissolve it, calling new elections in accordance with the applicable electoral regulations.”

Thus, the calendar provided for in the regional regulations to elect the president of the eleventh legislature is strongly pressured by the calendar of the new electoral process, since both overlap, a circumstance that could motivate the PP to be forced to speed up the investiture to avoid unwanted delays.

This problem is not exclusive to the Region of Murcia. It is common to all the autonomies that held elections last Sunday, although the Region starts with an advantage over all of them, since it is the first to hold the constitutive session of its Parliament, which means that it will have more days to achieve the presidential inauguration before on July 7, when the start of the electoral campaign on 23-J forces them to suspend parliamentary activity.

June 14, the legislature begins



The official beginning of the new legislature will take place on June 14. The decree convoking the elections sets for that day the holding of the session in which the new Regional Assembly will be constituted after the polls.

The plenary session will begin with the election of the age table, which will be chaired by the oldest deputy, Alberto Garre, from Vox, accompanied by the two youngest deputies, Antonio Landáburu (PP) and Ignacio Arcas (Vox), both 26 years old. . This provisional table will be in charge of directing the inauguration of the deputies of their seats and the election of the table of the definitive Assembly, formed by a president, two vice-presidents and two secretaries.

As of July 7, when the electoral campaign begins, parliamentary activity is suspended, which would delay the investiture

In accordance with the composition of the Chamber (21 deputies from the PP, 13 from the PSOE, 9 from Vox and 2 from Podemos) and the system of election of the members of the Table, the logic indicates that the PP will obtain the presidency, a vice presidency and a secretariat, and the PSOE, the vice-presidency and the remaining secretariat. This means that the popular would guarantee control of the body that governs the activity of Parliament.

THE KEYS

tight control

With the parties in full national pre-campaign, any movement in the autonomies will be looked at with a magnifying glass to avoid possible damages

dialogue strategy

The PP-Vox negotiation could include other communities that are in a parliamentary situation similar to the Region

extrapolation of results

If there had been general elections on 28M, the PP would have won five deputies, three from the PSOE and two from Vox, and Podemos would have lost the one it has

Once the new Assembly is constituted, its president must initiate consultations with the parliamentary groups to propose a candidate to be sworn in as president. From the start of these consultations, the president of the Chamber has a maximum of ten days to propose a candidate and set the dates for the investiture debate.

The regulations do not set a specific term to hold the investiture debate, but in the three previous legislatures it was around 35 days from election day. If this period is maintained, the new investiture could be held in the first week of July, which for some sources consulted could be too late if López Miras does not reach this plenary session with his guaranteed election.

The popular ones hope that Fernando López Miras receives the approval of the Regional Assembly at the end of June

What happened four years ago is a lesson that the PP should keep in mind. The investiture debate was held on July 2, but since Miras did not achieve an absolute majority in this first vote, a new one was called two days later, in which he did not even achieve the simple majority established by law to be invested. As a consequence of this, the president of the Assembly had to start a new round of consultations and call a new investiture debate for July 26, in which the popular candidate, López Miras, was finally elected president by being able to add to his favor the votes of the deputies of Cs and Vox.

On this occasion, the PP does not seem willing to delay the election of its leader for so long and its wish would be that the investiture be resolved by the end of June, for which they would need at least the abstention of Vox.

The negotiations, under strict control of Madrid



The Vox regional management has said actively and passively that any help that the PP requires, even if it is passive, such as abstention, will not come free. What will inevitably mean the start of negotiations that will be under strict control by the national leaderships. This is another of the consequences of Pedro Sánchez’s electoral advance: the national headquarters will closely follow any step taken by their territorial organizations in order to avoid stumbling blocks that could cost state leaders votes in the race to the polls that began yesterday.

The regional PP has set governing alone as a basic and inalienable premise, but from then on there are various issues on which it could enter into dialogue with Vox and from which both could benefit. The results on Sunday, for example, would allow the PP to win the mayoralty and govern with specific agreements with Vox in eleven municipalities in the Region, some as important as Cartagena, Lorca, Molina, Cieza, Jumilla and Torre Pacheco.

What remains to be seen is the strategy chosen for this negotiation, since Vox could consider addressing it on a national scale and include other autonomies whose parliaments are in a similar situation to the Regional Assembly, in the case of Cantabria, Aragón, Extremadura. or Balearic Islands. Or it could bet on leaving autonomy to its regional and even local directorates to try to reach agreements separately.

From now on, the objective of all parties is to achieve the largest number of deputies in Congress. The results of Sunday, had they been general elections, would have meant the distribution of five seats for the PP, three for the PSOE and two for Vox. A very different harvest from the one that occurred in the last elections to the Lower House, in which Vox was the party with the most votes in the Region and obtained three deputies, another three were for the PP, the same number for the PSOE and one for we can