02/28/2025



Updated 03/01/2025 at 02: 39h.





The resolution of the elections to the College of Medical of Madrid continues in the air, held more than three months ago. This Friday, the judge’s car that denies the precautionary requested by Tomás Merina has been known – so that the cancellation of his candidacy was suspended – but does not question the IComem elections.

In fact, in the order it is indicated that the cancellation of the proclamation of candidates – which approved the Commission of Resources of the College of Physicians (ICOMEM) weeks after the elections were held and proclaimed by the winning electoral board to Merina – «refers only and exclusively to Dr. Tomás Merina, and not to the rest of the members who integrated the candidacy».

The IComem Resources Commission, in effect, annulled Merina’s candidacy because she did not meet the formal requirements required, including antiquity in college and be active as a doctor at the time of the election. But according to the car, there was no talk at all in the resource of the rest of the members of the winning candidacy, whose “suitability in terms of compliance with the requirements to be eligible has not been challenged.”

The judge’s car denies the precautionary measure that Tomás Merina had requested, withdrawing the cancellation of his candidacy, because he believes that he does not make it “does not cause a situation of impossible reparation” for Tomás Merina because, if he is finally proven the reason for the bottom of the matter, “there would be no legal inconvenience in which he assumed the position.” In addition, he argues that if the precautionary were accepted, “the resolution of the ICOMEM Resources Commission would be ignored and deprived of effects”, an issue in which it has not yet been entered.









But despite deniring the precautionary, the car indicates that “the electoral results had in that electoral process are outside the present cause.” This leads to those responsible for Merina’s candidacy to consider that “any exit to the situation of paralysis of the College of Physicians must take as a basis the results of 17-D, to enforce the will expressed by doctors at the polls.”

This means, they add, that a range of solutions opens with the rest of the candidacy that won the elections, one of which would be that “the compromisarios elected on 17-D can convene an extraordinary assembly-the supreme organ of the school-from which to seek solutions.” Something they have already launched, since several days ago, a total of 120 compromisaries of the 300 that make up the Assembly formally requested an extraordinary call with a single point of the day: «The taking of possession of the winning candidacy. The current Board of Directors has been denied, for the moment, to give a formal response to said call, ”they indicate.

Another possible solution that they point out is “a partial possession”, for which “Tomás Merina has expressed his willingness to step aside and allow possession without his figure. However, to date, the Electoral Board has refused to happen.