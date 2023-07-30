Last Sunday’s elections in Spain admit of many readings, and the pages of this newspaper have been filled with them in the course of the week. I have mine: it does not speak of investitures or negotiations or State pacts, because what has caught my attention has to do with other areas of what we are as citizens. Is it too early to use big words? Well, here it goes: my reading of what happened on Sunday is an ethical reading, or citizen ethics. We’ll see if I can explain my uncertainties.

A couple of notes, first, about where I’m writing from. I have no memory of any Spanish election that was as present as this one in Latin America: in our conversations, in our anxieties, in our way of understanding the tremors of our own politics (since all politics, as is well known, is in the local background – it doesn’t matter where it happens, and in our world everything happens somehow everywhere). But today I do not want to speak from there (or from here); I do not want to speak only from the American shore, where the possible or probable victory of an alliance that included Vox —that is to say, that would come with a significant dose of racism and homophobia, not to mention the ridiculous denialism in the face of the great challenges of our time: climate change or sexist violence—could have given wings to all the extremists that swarm these sides, and therefore it was a source of concern for those of us who rowed in the other direction.

No: today I prefer not to talk about it. It is true that there are many on my side of the Atlantic for whom a diverse society or that recognizes its own diversity continues to constitute a threat, and who look with childish hope towards these European movements whose political program seems to them, seeing it simply and perhaps too crude, a return to the religious nationalism of other times: when the world was simpler and the town more like grandparents’ photos. But the matter is, I fear, more complex than a collection of nostalgia. These figures that are emerging under the protection of the Trumps and the Bolsonaros, with the invaluable collaboration of the evangelical churches and the paranoia-conducting metal that is social networks, have been able to exploit legitimate apprehensions, fragile identities and very real insecurities to grow politically. They are populisms of an emotional nature; They are “emotional-populisms”, if you will allow me the brief abuse of the language. Instead of responding to what the citizens ask for or need or demand, they respond to what the citizens feel; but they do it carefully after having previously fabricated the feeling, and they achieve this by invariably appealing to our darkest side, at least generous, at least—this word seems small, but it is not—civil.

This is what we have been seeing for months. The campaign of the extreme right revolved around several axes, but we can say without fear of being wrong —and certainly without fear of slandering anyone— that one of its most obvious intentions was this: the constant and relentless tension, the poisoning of the coexistence among citizens, the cynical manipulation of our fears and anxieties and even our prejudices. Yes, it is possible to say that all politicians of all stripes use fear at election time, at least in the sense of drawing a panorama of horror and hanging it without much justification on the stage we call the future: that works and has always worked to mobilize voters. But the Vox campaign was dedicated to building enemies where there were none or where there were mere contradictors; to turn some citizens into a clear and present threat to others; In short, to sow among the citizens — there, in the fields where the citizens walk — the antipersonnel mines of mistrust.

This, it seems to me, has no social forgiveness, nor should it have political forgiveness. Trust is everything (or almost everything) in a democracy: without a reasonable measure of trust among those who cohabit in the same neighborhoods and walk the same streets to go to work in the same cities, but also among those who do not know or know each other. they will never see their faces, civic life becomes poisoned and bitter, and the results can be catastrophic. I, who come from a society where trust between citizens has been lost to the point of being almost non-existent, I know how to speak with special knowledge of the irreparable damage that occurs when the relationship between those who live together is marked by hatred or fear. Using the murder of a shopkeeper in the center of Madrid to stir up fear of immigration, even hours after it was shown that the murderers had not been immigrants, is not only vile because of what it does to the private tragedy of a family, but also cowardly for feeding resentments that already exist towards vulnerable people. The billboards that traced non-existent causalities between the situation of an elderly woman and that of a minor who came from elsewhere are a less dramatic example, but one that belongs to the same tricky and, above all, unsupportive strategy.

But this is just one example among many: various billboards, various tweets, various fleeting comments on television or radio programs whose sole objective was to poison some citizens in front of others, to make them tense and restless, to rob them of the last remnants of serenity that they still allows the turbulent life of digital citizenship. In social conversation—what we call social conversation, which in recent years has become antisocial and is never, strictly speaking, conversation—we resorted to disguised slander, abusive language, verbal aggression, dishonest caricature of the other or to the offensive mockery of bar compadritos: in short, to the manufacture of a state of permanent enmity with something or with someone, anger or bitterness as emotional normality, as a default attitude. One can imagine that the growth of the socialist vote was tied to certain causes or urgency that we identified with the left, and on which a part of the right had declared war; but the Popular Party also grew appreciably in votes, and perhaps it is legitimate to think that those votes came from citizens with a blue temperament, so to speak, convinced that the left is wrong or that their ideal country is different, but who rejected the apocalypse of division and rupture —the mental state of endemic alarm and constant civil conflict— that was proposed to them as the only reality from the radical right.

I like to think that this was, at least in part, what hundreds of thousands of Spaniards rejected: the methodical attempt to poison their coexistence and drag them into extremist visions that for many are alien or obviously false; or to impose on them from the bubbles of social networks a version of Spanish reality that was at odds with everyday experience, with decorum and a certain Machadian decency that are part of how people treat themselves when they are away from their Twitter, with the intimate emotions of a society that is usually better—more generous, more tolerant, more pluralistic, and more supportive—than what many of its leaders believe. A version of reality that clashed, to use two words that are not very fashionable, with his common sense; or perhaps with their common humanity, that this is also possible.

Juan Gabriel Vasquez he is a writer