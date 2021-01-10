Meridiana of Barcelona. Eight in the afternoon. A cold that peels. The irreducible members of the independence movement once again cut the street, the exit and entry of the Catalan capital to the north. Lor they have been doing it almost every day since the October 2019 sentence was made public that sentenced the leaders of the ‘procés’ to sentences of nine to thirteen years. They are the last of the Philippines. They call themselves the resistance. But they are barely thirty. “We became hundreds,” says Miquel. Retired. Carries a banner.

The poster reads: “Catalonia will only be rich and full when it is independent.” Miquel changes the banner every day and chooses the slogans based on the news he sees on television. While charging against the politicians of Madrid, the monarchy and justice, a young woman crosses the street and blurts out: “Let’s see if you fix the healing”.

There is a month to go before the Catalan elections and there is not much electoral atmosphere in the streets. The pandemic monopolizes everything. There is now more talk of ERTE than DUI (unilateral declaration of independence). Priorities have been blown up with the health crisis. But as in La Meridiana, the ‘procés’ is waiting for what happens next February 14. Pere Aragonès, the protected dolphin of Oriol Junqueras, has in his hand to be the next president of the Generalitat. And it will also be in your hand to decide which direction Catalonia takes. If you agree with the secessionist forces, as up to now, that kind of situation of ‘procés’ not completely finished can be stalled for the next few years.

Until now Minister Salvador Illa and Miquel Iceta are going to the headquarters of the PSC. / Europe press

One of the protagonists of the pre-campaign, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, appointed candidate at the last minute and by surprise, has launched himself for the vote with a forceful idea: “You have to turn the page from a bloody time to 10 years of ‘procés'”. That is what is at stake next February 14. If a new stage opens, with the breakdown of the granite blocks, or if Catalonia is still bogged down in a very uncertain journey, which for now has only resulted in losing economic positions and social division.

Struggle for hegemony



They are the elections of the coronavirus, the post-process and the uncertainty, because everything is in the air. Starting with the ERC victory, which was taken for granted for months, and ending with the actual holding of the elections. If the third wave brings a new lockdown, there will be a postponement. January 15 is the deadline that the Government and parties have given each other to decide whether to proceed with the vote or postpone it. “JxCat and ERC can’t stand it, they are going to have a very difficult time justifying a postponement,” says Toni Aira, professor of political communication at UPF-BSM. Joan López Alegre, communication consultant, believes that for the first time there may be a common interest between the two government partners to win a few more months. Although Jordi Mercader, former director of Communication of Pasqual Maragall in the presidency of the Generalitat, does not believe that they dare.

If the date is met, the elections will be held a year after when Quim Torra announced them. It was in January 2020 when the former president, disqualified last September for disobedience, ended the legislature, verifying that the two partners of the Catalan Executive, JxCat and ERC, were each on their own. There was neither coordination nor loyalty. Only electoral calculations and the struggle for sovereign hegemony. That is one of the keys to 14-F: knowing how the war between the two heavyweights of the movement and the division will affect the pro-independence electorate, which has caused the supply of secessionist acronyms to exceed ten. Salvador Cardús, professor of Sociology at the UAB, warns that abstention can be “brutal”.

In 2017, participation was close to 80%, the all-time high in a Catalan regional government, since until then, Catalans always showed more interest in voting in the general elections. The context in the last autonomic ones was very different from now. The unilateral declaration of independence and the cessation of the Government by 155 were very recent. “We come from an exceptional 80% participation”, says Cardús, who has been one of the leading sociologists of Mas and Puigdemont during the ‘procés’. He sees “irritation” in the street and concern about day-to-day management, the closing of bars, shops, unemployment and regulatory files. And in his opinion, no party is hitting the “connection with the citizen”.

Abstention may be important, but on the other hand, he does not believe that the percentages of votes between one bloc and another will change. And consequently, he considers that the next government will be the same as it is now, a pact between the two secessionist forces. “JxCat and ERC have no choice but to understand each other,” he says. And he points out that both arrive very evenly matched and Puigdemont can win again in the final sprint. “ERC is an expert in winning polls and losing elections,” says Joan López Alegre.

Appearance of the Parliament of Catalonia with yellow ribbons on the seats of the imprisoned deputies. / EFE

Jordi Mercader also believes that the independence movement has the absolute majority “assured”. “The merit of independence is that it has created a voter of exceptional loyalty,” he maintains. The success of the ‘procés’, he points out, is that two blocks have been created. And until they break, change will not be possible. Catalonia is not in this scenario and therefore predicts that the risk of the secessionists of losing the Generalitat is “minimal”.

ERC, from his point of view, has many opportunities to govern. But for this, he needs to defeat by one vote the party of Puigdemont and Borràs, who will be in tandem. The former president is the symbolic candidate, since he could not be invested, and the deputy in Congress the real candidate for the presidency. Their bet is to make effective the mandate of 1-O, although they do not clarify how. If JxCat wins, Esquerra will have no other option but to invest Borràs and Catalonia will remain “bogged down” in the ‘procés’, according to Mercader; But if the victory belongs to the Republicans, he believes that the post-convergent parties will put “bestial” conditions on them to agree. Joan López Alegre, who was number 2 in the lists of the PP in the general elections for Barcelona, ​​maintains that the tripartite is sung. “It will be the Frankenstein exchange in Madrid,” he says. Toni Aira, who was PDeCAT’s communication director before its breakup, does not take the independence alliance for granted. “ERC recognizes that if it does not get a great distance with JxCat, it will not be able to avoid a new independence government,” he says. “But implicitly, they say that if it were up to them, they would not repeat the alliance, that they want to open the blocks and send JxCat to the opposition to see if it continues to fragment,” he adds. In his view, JxCat has no alternative to agreeing with Esquerra, while ERC may “have other formulas.”

Illa effect



What a good part of the experts consulted agree on is that Salvador Illa can obtain a good result, even win the elections, as Inés Arrimadas did in 2017. However, being first does not mean, in Catalonia, ensuring the Government. Toni Aira points out that the pandemic has displaced all debates and for that reason he believes that the movement to place the Minister of Health as a candidate is “clever”, although Cardús and Mercader consider that focusing the campaign on managing the pandemic can be done turn against. The effects, in politics, usually do not last long, warns Aira.

JxCat and ERC, by attacking the PSC in the logic of the useful vote, are giving it a leading role that it did not have and it is going to harm them, regrets from the sovereign orbit Salvador Cardús. “The Socialists are appearing in a central position that they did not have,” he says. Mercader places the Illa operation in the key of central government governance. “Their role will be not to interfere in the Government so as not to hinder the majority that supports the Government in Madrid,” he says. His slogan, he adds, is “to guarantee governance in Madrid from Catalonia.” “The objective of the Illa operation is not to preside over the Catalan government”, he assures without half measures. “Its goal is to let ERC chair it at minimal cost to both of us.” And furthermore, the purpose is to “corner Puigdemont”, that ERC feels strong and loses its fear so that the situation begins to move in Catalan politics, after 10 years of ‘procés’. His forecast is that we are going to a temporary executive and that the moment the Government approves (if it does) the pardons, the change in elevation will be considerable and there it can be said that “another stage begins” in Catalonia.