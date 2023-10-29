The dilemma was clear: the elections to elect the authorities of the departments, municipalities and districts could reinforce or weaken a wave of political transformation that has grown in recent years in Colombia. And the result is also clear: the wave stopped. The main mayoralties and governorships remained in the hands of politicians from different perspectives, but who headed traditional political structures, they had the majority support of them. It is the return of status quo.

In 2019, alternative candidates won in several of the main cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena or Cúcuta, and in smaller ones such as Buenaventura, Manizales or Palmira. In 2022 the traditional parties -Liberal, Conservative, Democratic Center, Cambio Radical, La U- did not even have candidates for the presidency. These results contrast with those of this Sunday.

To the telegraphed victories of Alex Char, from Cambio Radical, in Barranquilla; and Dilian Francisca Toro, from La U, in Valle del Cauca, many other advances by traditional politicians are added. In other cases, the new leaders come less from the heart of traditional politics, but their victories represent the advancement of those sectors. In Medellín, for example, the winner Federico Gutiérrez had the support of a good part of the traditional political class in the presidential elections of 2019, 2022, and unlike his predecessor Daniel Quintero he did not campaign under the banner of anti-politics (rather, made a powerful antiquinterism). Similarly, in Bogotá Carlos Fernando Galán, who was active in Cambio Radical until 5 years ago, accepted various supports from traditional structures for these votes, something that he had not done when he narrowly lost the Mayor’s Office in 2019.

The change in the trend affects the Government, since Gustavo Petro was elected thanks to the impulse of that trend and, in addition, he was defeated in Bogotá, the main electoral square in the country and the city of which he was mayor. “In the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá we are risking the survival of the Historical Pact,” his candidate, Gustavo Bolívar, told this newspaper at the beginning of the campaign. Occupying third place, surpassed by the independent Juan Daniel Ovierdo, is a clear defeat for the left.

In general, the Historical Pact, the Government coalition, and the parties that compose it (Colombia Humana, Polo Democrático, MAIS, Unión Patriótica, ADA, AICO, Comunes, Partido Comunista, Soy Porque Somos and Partido de los Trabajadores), achieved bad results. The exception is the victory of Luis Alfonso Escobar in Nariño, which, however, also reflects the change in the trend: the left had lost that Governorship in 2019 after occupying it for 12 years, and now regains it.

The change in trend responds to the logic of local elections, in which voters punish or reward outgoing leaders. Those elected in 2019 faced the problems resulting from the pandemic, from the rise in unemployment to deaths in families, to the growth of hunger and poverty, and reality took a heavy toll on them. Exceptions like Barranquilla reflect special, and very strong, local dynamics.

The question that remains open is what the effect will be on national politics. The Government is weakened by the defeat in Bogotá, but will have a new chapter to define its relationship with local powers. Congressmen allied with the winners can approach Petro to carry out joint projects, or distance themselves from a Government with low favorability and poor electoral results where it was presented. The next few weeks will tell.

