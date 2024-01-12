A few hours before the polls opened in Taiwan, Beijing made accusations William Lai, the candidate of the Progressive Democratic Party of being a “serious danger” and invited voters without too many shortcuts to “make the right choice”. The White House is certainly not silent, after months of frost with China and an election result that could change geopolitical and business scenarios. President Joe Biden He is even considering sending a high-level bipartisan delegation to Taipei after the vote, led by former Democratic Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg and former Republican National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley. Enough, in the midst of efforts to stabilize bilateral relations, to already trigger a reaction from the Chinese government.

The last-minute moves say a lot about the interest in the outcome of the vote, amidst the risk of tilt between the two superpowers USA and China, which on a global level add to the two ongoing conflicts inUkraine invaded by Russia and in Palestinian land between Israel and Hamaswith just as many repercussions.

As if that wasn't enough, there was also the thought-prophecy of Pope francesco, who in his speech to the Diplomatic Corps in the Holy See during the traditional exchange of greetings in the Hall of Blessing spoke of a “world crossed by a growing number of conflicts which is slowly transforming what he has repeatedly defined as “the third world war in pieces” in a truly global conflict.” Bergoglio reiterated his concern «for what is happening in Israel and Palestine» renewing the appeal to «all parties involved for a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, and for the immediate release of all the hostages in Gaza.”

The candidates running in Taipei

There are three candidates running to succeed President Tsai Ing-wen, in office since 2016. 19.3 million voters are called to the polls. The spotlight is on an electoral appointment that could redefine relations between Taipei and the Asian giant in the context of what is a dossier that sees the People's Republic and the United States, Taiwan's allies, always at loggerheads. In the running to succeed President Tsai are her deputy from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lai Ching-te (William Lai), leading in the polls, followed by a former police chief, Hou Yu-ih, who is presents for the Kuomintang (KMT), and a former mayor, Ko Wen-je, of the People's Party (TTP).

What could happen

“If he wins, Lai Ching-te would promote separatist activities that would increase tensions between Beijing and Taipei,” the spokesperson for the Chinese office responsible for relations with Taiwan bluntly reported. The reaction of Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu was immediate, replying: “Beijing should stop meddling in other countries' elections and start organizing them at home.”

In recent years, China has intensified pressure on Taiwan, not hiding plans for “peaceful” reunification with the island, which has over 23 million inhabitants.

The latest pre-voting moves

“We urge the United States to stop intervening in any form in Taiwan's regional leadership vote and sending the wrong signals to separatist independence forces. China has always strongly opposed official exchanges between the US and Taiwan in any form: there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of it”, commented the Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with a senior Chinese official in Washington today. Returning to Washington between his latest tour on the Middle East crisis and a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Blinken will see Liu Jianchao, who heads the international division of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee, according to the State Department's public schedule . The United States said it has “deep confidence in Taiwan's democratic process and believes that it is up to Taiwan's voters to decide their next leader without outside interference.”

Meanwhile, Hou Yu-ih, the nationalist candidate of the Kuomintang (KMT) traditionally closest to Beijing's positions, has assured that he “will not sell out” Taipei to China and has ruled out unification talks among the options for his mandate in the event of victory, while reiterating the opening to trade to ease tensions. And he said he wants to maintain a solid relationship with the United States, including on defense matters. Lai is also committed to maintaining the status quo, but Hou objected that his pro-independence stance would ultimately provoke a war with the mainland. Maintaining the current structures is also the position of Ko Wen-je, president and founder of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), the third wheel for the presidency.

The Pope's appeal

In addition to the prophetic warning about global war, Bergoglio expressed «concern for the increase in anti-Semitism and the persecution of Christians in the world, Bergoglio then called for ethical and responsible technological development, speaking of artificial intelligence as «one of the challenges most important in recent years.” «Dialogue – he underlined – must be the soul of the international community against the risk of monadology and fragmentation into clubs that only allow states deemed ideologically similar to enter. A common commitment to the service of peace must be relaunched.”