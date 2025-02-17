The week will revolve around the elections in Germany and the meetings of European leaders for the diplomatic tension of Ukraine. And this also affects the debt market. European sovereign bonds raise their Profitability in the secondary marketa sign that investors require greater return due to the increase in risk derived from a possible increase in defense expenditure by member states. This leads to the majority of debt titles to be at maximums of more than two weeks that leave the German bonus at 2.5%.

Sales are imposed on the secondary market in all maturities and markets with increases in yields of more than 5 basic points. Thus, the German bonus at ten years is among those who react with more virulence. The reasons for this risk of investors come from both inside and outside the European Union. On the one hand, Germany’s political future with the general elections convened for this Sunday. And on the geopolitical side, today a Emergency meeting among the main European leaders To draw a strategy in possible peace negotiations in Ukraine. A peace process where Europe is not invited, since Donald Trump raises the entire process as a bilateral and exclusive relationship between Washington and Moscow.

This can translate into an increase in defense expenditure in countries such as Italy, Spain, France or Germany. And more expense implies greater deficit in most member states of the European Union, which raises the profitability of the bonds. From Scope Ratings they consider that the expense in defense by Europe will increase not only to meet President Trump’s demands. “It will also do it to reinforce deterrence to Russia’s safety threats“commented the director of sovereign grades of the firm, Alvise Lennkh-Yunus.

But since the year began not all debt titles react in the same way. Although everyone is affected by the same monetary policy, the sum of the possible increase in defense expenditure and elections in Germany pass more invoice to the Teuton titles. In fact, in 2025 the profitability rises 12 basic points while the Spaniards only do it in four points. Thus, while the German at ten years touches 2.5% (it reached 2,499% this Monday) Spanish with the same maturities stands at 3.17%the Frenchman reaches the same profitability and the Italian approaches 3.6%.

The elections in Germany is the other factor that weighs on the national debt market and that of the rest of the old continent. The latest surveys continue to give the coalition of the Democristian Union (CDU) with the Christian Social Union (CSU) that would obtain 30% of the votes. However, parliamentary agreements would be necessary again, so that the country’s political panorama may not be far from the current one. “The early elections in Germany reflect the growing political uncertaintywhich could further complicate the already challenging economic situation in the country, “said the senior economist of the euro zone in Axa IM, François Cabau.

Since the electoral advance, on November 12, the German Bonus to ten years increased its performance by 10 basic points. On the contrary, the shortest term bonds move in the opposite direction in these almost four months. German debt at twelve months is 2.1%: it rises so far from 2025, but since November last year cuts its profitability at about 30 basic points.