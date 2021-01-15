Due to the new restrictions to limit the growth of positive cases of coronavirus and the regrowth it suffers not only in Catalonia but all of Spain, Barcelona announced this Friday that it decided to suspend the elections to the club’s presidency, scheduled for January 24.

“The club has verified the impossibility of holding the elections on the scheduled date due to the mobility restrictions decreed by the Government (Catalan) in the current context of pandemic, so the date of the elections should be delayed,” said the Barcelona in a statement.

“In this sense, the club has asked the Generalitat (of Catalonia) to assess the possibility of modifying the current sports legislation to enable voting by mail on the new date of the elections, a request that the Government (Catalan) has committed to studying, “added the Barça club.

After the departure of Josep Maria Bartomeu, the club has been chaired in functions since September by Carles Tusquets.

After obtaining the required number of signatures, there are three candidates who will seek to reach the presidential chair of the culé club: the former president, Joan Laporta, Víctor Font and Toni Freixa.

The postponement means that Barcelona practically stays no room for maneuver to incorporate players in the January market, which ends on February 1. With the initial date of the elections, the 24th of this month, the future new board of directors had a week to reinforce a team that did not measure up during the last season and needs a quality jump.

In this sense, the problem joins another even more serious point and it is the situation of Lionel Messi, whose contract ends in June and who since January 1, 2021 already has the freedom to negotiate his next destination.

For the moment, the brake is inevitable. The Catalan authorities determined that the epidemiological situation does not allow movement between municipalities, which would prevent the normal holding of elections.

And a new date is not yet in sight.