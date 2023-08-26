The National Elections Committee announced that the period for receiving appeals against the candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023, whose names were included in the list of preliminary candidates, extends from today until the day after tomorrow (Monday).

And in accordance with the provisions of Article (61) of the Executive Instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023; Each voter has the right to appeal against the candidacy of a candidate in the emirate to which he belongs using the form approved by the emirate committee, according to the following conditions: that the appeal be based on serious and acceptable reasons, and that the appeal be submitted to the emirate committee during the period from 26 to 28 August, and that The applicant deposits an amount of 3000 dirhams as a guarantee with the National Elections Commission, and this amount is returned to the applicant if the decision is issued in his favor.

The National Elections Committee stated that appeals against the candidates whose names were included in the preliminary list for the Federal National Council elections 2023 will be referred to the Appeals Committee, which is formed under the chairmanship of a judge and the membership of two experts and specialists, in order to submit reports of legal opinion on them to the National Elections Committee, to issue its decisions. In this regard, during the period from 29 to 31 August, and its decisions are final (that is, they may not be appealed in any way of appeal), and the final list of candidates for membership of the Federal National Council will be announced on the second of next September.

It also identified seven locations to receive appeals against the candidates, which were distributed as follows: the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the second floor, and the headquarters of the Dubai Emirate Committee in the Hatta Hall (C&D) in the Dubai World Trade Center, and in the Emirate of Sharjah, the headquarters of the Emirate of Dubai was determined The Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, and in the Emirate of Ajman, the Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Hall was allocated in the Ajman Museum, and in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, the building of the Ministry of Community Development in Umm Al Quwain – the first floor, was identified, and in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the Creative Youth Center of Ras Al Khaimah was identified in Al Dhait, and in Emirate of Fujairah Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry – eighth floor.

The electoral campaigns will start from September 11 to October 3, provided that the deadline for receiving applications for the withdrawal of candidates is September 26, and that requests for the names of candidates’ agents be submitted on September 27 and 28, according to the conditions set forth in the executive instructions for the elections.

Terms of appeal:

■ That the appeal be based on serious and acceptable grounds.

■ The appeal should be submitted to the Emirate Committee during the period from 26 to 28 August.

■ The applicant deposits 3,000 dirhams as bail with the committee, and the amount is returned to the applicant if the decision is issued in his favour.

Timing of appeals

The National Elections Commission set the timing for receiving appeals on Saturday and Sunday, August 26-27, from 9 am to 12 noon, and on Monday, August 28, from 8 am to 3 pm.