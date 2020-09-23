Giorgia Meloni is the new star of the Italian right. The leader of the Brothers of Italy (HdI), a formation that has its roots in the post-fascist MSI, has managed to make her party the only political force to grow in the regional elections held on Sunday and Monday. She has done it at the expense of the League, her partner in the conservative coalition, and whose leader, Matteo Salvini, has not been a fool since, in the summer of 2019, she dynamited the government alliance she maintained with the 5 Star Movement.

Although his party remains the first in the intention to vote at the national level, Salvini has not managed to force the calling of elections, as he intended, and has failed in his successive attempts to conquer historic bastions of the left, as happened in January with the regional ones in Emilia Romaña and with Tuscany in this last electoral appointment.

«The growth of HdI has been parallel to the reduction of the League. This is a transfer of votes within the conservative bloc, “explains Luigi Curini, professor of political science at the State University of Milan. “Meloni has benefited from the blurring of the figure of Salvini during the last year, in which he has made continuous strategic errors when proposing the different regional elections as a way to bring down the Government”, supported by a coalition between the M5E and the Democratic Party (PD, center-left).

In this last appointment with the polls, the League has lost votes compared to last year’s European elections, mainly in the southern regions that were at stake. Meloni has benefited from this fall, whose party also has a much stronger presence in that part of the country. Many southern voters also do not forget the insults that the League gave them until a few years ago, when that formation had the surname North and appeared only in the northern part of the country, the richest.

“We can say that we are the only party that grows in all regions,” said Meloni proudly after knowing the results. The greatest success has been achieved in Marche, where Francesco Acquaroli, one of his men, becomes the new regional president. In this coastal territory of the Adriatic, HdI rises from 5.8% of the European ones last year to 18.6%. In Tuscany, from 5% to 13.5% and in Liguria, from 5.7% to 10.8%. In addition to the more modest growth in Campania and Veneto, the thorn of the electoral appointment was what happened in Apulia. Although Meloni’s party went from 9% to 12.6%, the candidate for president of the right-wing coalition, Raffale Fitto, was overtaken by the leftist Michele Emiliano.

Internal debate



Outside of doors Salvini does not seem to be concerned about the rise of HdI. Within the League, however, there is some concern. “There is an internal debate that does not represent a crisis for Salvini’s leadership, but that discusses the tactics of the electoral campaigns, which must be reviewed,” acknowledged League deputy Edoardo Rixi in an interview on Radio 24.

The third leg of the conservative coalition is Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi’s party, which continues to lose positions and remains well below 10%. «The fate of Forza Italia is linked to Berlusconi’s health, but as long as he continues, he will hold out with 5-7% of the votes, which are crucial, since neither Salvini nor Meloni are capable of attracting liberal and moderate voters ».