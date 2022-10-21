Jair Bolsonaro’s followers take a selfie in Minas Gerais, last August. Silvia Left (AP)

The last ten days before the Brazilian elections are turning into a real war. First, because against everything revealed by the polls that gave Lula a margin of up to 14 points over Bolsonaro and already almost the undisputed winner, suddenly that distance has been reduced to four points, which, technically, is a tie.

Social networks, which were the ones that elected the president in 2018 loaded with fake news, have once again become the most effective instrument also in this re-election used by both rivals, which brings justice upside down. Every day a controversy arises due to the orders to eliminate certain news and comments from the networks by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

This has led to the creation of a strong controversy about the limits of the sacredness of freedom of expression, the foundation of all democracy, and the crime of lying. It is not only a Brazilian issue, but globally reaches up to now unquestionable standards on freedom of speech.

Two Brazilian cases of these days have sparked the comments of specialists on the subject. One related to Lula who described Bolsonaro as “genocidal” for his disastrous performance during the covid pandemic, which cost some 700,000 fatalities of which the president is accused for his lax behavior that delayed the arrival of vaccines, and the use of medicines rejected worldwide, and even mocked those who were afraid to go out to work, calling them fagots.

The Electoral Court ordered the expression “genocidal” to be removed from the networks, which was already in the mouths of half the population. Fair or unfair? And the last case from days ago, the most rugged and complex, has been the video that raised a powder keg in which Bolsonaro recounts a meeting on the street, 100 kilometers from Brasilia, in a poor neighborhood, with a small group of Venezuelans in which he insinuates that “an atmosphere of flirtation was created” between him and them and that he ended up considering them to be prostitutes, something that has been totally denied. It only took seconds for the far-right president, a great defender of the traditional family, to be described on social media as a “pedophile.”

“I stopped the motorcycle in a corner, I took off my helmet, I looked at some pretty girls between 14 and 15 years old, dressed up, on a Saturday in a community. Can I come into your house? Among. There were 15 to 20 girls, all Venezuelans. They were very well dressed to earn a living. I painted a climate [una expresión difícil de traducir que viene a ser que “había ambiente de ligue”] with those pretty little girls, 14, 15 years old, dressed up”.

Seconds were missing for social networks to boil in comments calling the president “disgusting”, “pedophile”, “depraved” and “criminal”. Even Lula entered the controversy by stating that Bolsonaro had used pedophile language.

The magistrates of the Electoral Court decided to eliminate the fact from all social networks and several traditional newspapers raised the question of whether said decision did not harm the right to freedom of expression, since the controversial fact was not false. It was told by Bolsonaro himself who was immediately accused of not having bothered to find out if that group of Venezuelan girls were really prostitutes or, as has come to be known, it was, on the contrary, an association that offered them shelter and protection.

Undoubtedly, the effervescence of social networks on the occasion of the Brazilian elections, in which they mix fake news and truths or half-truths or acid comments on said news, have raised the problem of the defense of freedom of expression that should only be regulated by the courts of justice. This is a key issue in the world of information that is torn between denouncing the crimes of power and the dissemination of serious accusations that turn out to be false.

In the emblematic case of the accusations against Bolsonaro of child abuse, what has surprised and worried the most is that it scared the government, which spent a fortune on a Google ad stating: “Bolsonaro is not a pedophile.” And the result has been positive because a Datafolha poll two days after the controversy has given the president an increase of two million votes, which has further ignited the already burning war of the elections.

Does lying pay off in the electoral debate? Where to place the boundaries between gratuitous insult and freedom of expression?

