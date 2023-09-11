Head of the Russian Central Election Commission Pamfilova summed up the results of the single voting day in 2023

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (Centrizbirkom, CEC) of Russia Ella Pamfilova summed up the preliminary results of the single voting day in 2023. Broadcast of the briefing by the head of the Central Election Commission posted on the website of the Central Election Commission.

“There have been 4,200 election campaigns at various levels, in which, according to information as of nine this morning, more than 45 million out of a potential 67 took part,” she said, noting that the national average turnout was 43.5 percent.

43.5% was the average turnout in Russia for the 2023 elections

The head of the Central Election Commission added that 33 thousand candidates have already been elected in the past elections at various levels. According to her, out of 25 parties currently registered in the country, 23 tried to participate in these elections. Pamfilova clarified that 20 parties succeeded, and candidates from 13 of them won.

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission recalled that during the last single voting day, 45 major election campaigns were completed – 21 gubernatorial ones, 20 elections of deputies of regional legislative assemblies and by-elections to the State Duma in four single-mandate constituencies.

Sergei Sobyanin re-elected Mayor of Moscow

The current mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, won the election for mayor of Moscow, gaining 76.39 percent (2,499,114 votes) based on the results of processing 100 percent of the votes. Second place went to Moscow City Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Leonid Zyuganov (8.11 percent), third place went to Deputy Speaker of the State Duma from the LDPR Boris Chernyshov with a result of 5.61 percent of the vote.

The latter congratulated Sobyanin on his victory. He admitted that it was difficult for him to compete with the current mayor. “I congratulate him on his well-deserved first place,” he said.

Sobyanin himself thanked Muscovites for their support. “There is big, difficult, complicated, but very important work ahead for the country, for the city, for Muscovites. I will do everything to make our city even cooler and more beautiful. Ahead of the entire planet,” the mayor promised.

Photo: Taisiya Vorontsova / RIA Novosti

All winners of the gubernatorial elections managed to avoid a second round

There will be no repeat voting or second rounds in the elections of regional heads, Pamfilova said, clarifying that all elections took place and their winners are clear.

“All 21 senior officials have been elected. There is no repeat voting, second round, etc., nothing is coming,” she noted.

In addition to Sobyanin, the winners of the gubernatorial elections were: Sergei Nosov (Magadan Region), Oleg Kozhemyako (Primorsky Territory), Vasily Orlov (Amur Region), Alexander Moor (Tyumen Region), Aisen Nikolaev (Yakutia), Andrey Travnikov (Novosibirsk Region), Victor Tomenko (Altai Territory), Sergey Tsivilev (Kemerovo Region), Valentin Konovalov (Khakassia), Vladislava Kuznetsov (Chukchi Autonomous Okrug), Mikhail Kotyukov (Krasnoyarsk Territory), Vitaly Khotsenko (Omsk Region), Gleb Nikitin (Nizhny Novgorod Region), Dmitry Azarov (Samara region), Andrey Klychkov (Oryol region), Stanislav Voskresensky (Ivanovo region), Alexander Gusev (Voronezh region), Andrey Vorobyov (Moscow region), Mikhail Vedernikov (Pskov region) and Vasily Anokhin (Smolensk region).

Pamfilova added that of the 21 winners of the gubernatorial elections, two candidates were elected from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (Konovalov and Klychkov), the remaining 19 were from United Russia.

Eight parties entered regional parliaments

According to the results of the last elections, eight parties entered the regional legislative assemblies, Pamfilova said. Among them are “United Russia”, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, “A Just Russia – For Truth”, “Communists of Russia”, “Party of Pensioners”, “Motherland” and “New People”.

The head of the Central Election Commission added that the “Russian Freedom and Justice Party” dropped out of the list of parties that have the right to participate in elections and by-elections of State Duma deputies without collecting signatures, since “their candidates did not qualify anywhere.” Now there are 13 such parties, the chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission clarified.

The Russian Central Election Commission website survived 16 hours of DDoS attacks

During the elections, the portal of the Russian Central Election Commission suffered 175 thousand dangerous attacks and was subjected to three DDoS attacks lasting more than 16 hours, said Ella Pamfilova.

“In fact, these were quite powerful, sharp and strong blows. Of these, almost 90 thousand are the impact of high activity, hit backhand, figuratively speaking, in a virtual environment,” she said.

The head of the Central Election Commission added that the total duration of DDoS attacks on the CEC website was more than 16 hours. “For more than 16 hours they hit one place with all their stupid power. They survived,” stated Pamfilova.

Photo: Sergey Tarasov / RIA Novosti

More than 400 reports of violations were received, the results were canceled at four polling stations

The CEC received a total of 936 complaints, information about alleged violations of the law was contained in 446 of them, Pamfilova said, noting that most of them were related to the possible use of administrative resources.

“From 54 regions, there were no reports of possible violations at all. I want to repeat once again, this is still preliminary, something may still appear, so we will present full information to you on Wednesday at the final meeting,” added the head of the CEC.

She clarified that violations were detected at 21 polling stations in 12 regions out of 86 where certain election campaigns took place. 1,307 ballots were declared invalid. At the same time, at four polling stations the election results were canceled due to violations.