If the Spring Festivals returned to normality in their calendar, after the irruption of the pandemic, less than a month ago with the presentation gala of their candidates for Queens of the Garden, the Moors and Christians Festivals have done the same this weekend week with the culmination of its Festive Half Year. Thus, the Romea Theater in Murcia hosted this Sunday, three years after the last one, the ceremony for the election of its Standard Bearers and the Proclamation of Festive Charges.

It was already known that David Carmona León and José Olivo Esparza would assume, respectively, the roles of Infante Alfonso and Rey Aben Hud. Also that Rut Fernández Moreno and Charo Burruezo will act as consorts as Lady of the Christian dignitary and Favorite of the Moorish king. But the mystery that was cleared up this Sunday is the name of the children’s standard-bearers and the Federation, an honor that has fallen this year on the girl Lucía García Barrancos, from Kábila Abenamar, and on the young Ana Leal Martínez. of the Kabila Mudejares. Both will take over from Elena Villar López and Desirée Castillo, after three years playing this role.

Thus, they will be the ones who will act as representatives of the festival this year, together with the members of the federation, on visits to other municipalities and cities and who will lead the parades next September. Before the election, the 14 candidates -six for children and eight for adults- staged a parade, accompanied by a brass band, with which they arrived at the historic Murcian theater, carrying the flags of the respective groups to the stage.

During the gala, in addition to the transfer of power ceremony, and the return of the keys from the Christian side to the Moor, a surprise tribute was paid to the historic Moorish ambassador Ángel Belmonte -also known for having traditionally exercised every Christmas of Santa Claus in the city-, who says goodbye to this role after years of representation in embassies. In addition, the gala was enlivened by the performances of three ballets, the two official ones of the Federation, Moro y Cristiano, and the Rey Lobo ballet.

The event was presented by the journalist Natalia Serrano Roses and was attended by both the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, as well as the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo, and the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson , Marcos Ortuño, among other authorities.