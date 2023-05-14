Home page politics

From: Julia Schöneseiffen

On May 14, 2023, Turkey will elect a new president and a new parliament. All information about the electoral system, the process and the candidates at a glance.

Ankara – In 2023, Turkey will have both presidential and parliamentary elections. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been in power for 20 years. Around 85 million Turks are called upon to cast their vote in Turkey’s elections and thus decide on the future of the country.

Election of the President and the Grand National Assembly June 18, 2023 May 14, 2023

Turkey election 2023: Erdoğan prefers presidential and parliamentary elections

The elections in Turkey were originally scheduled for June 18, 2023. But in January 2023, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that he would bring forward the presidential and parliamentary elections to May 14, 2023.

In order for the elections to take place early, either 60 percent of the votes in parliament or a decree by the president are required. Erdogan currently only has a simple majority in government with his conservative Islamic party AKP and the ultra-nationalist MHP.

This is how the election for the Turkish President works

Since 2014, the Turkish President has been directly elected by the people. Both the political groups represented in Parliament and the parties that individually or collectively received at least five percent of the votes in the last parliamentary elections may nominate a candidate for the office of President. Any Turkish citizen who has the right to stand as a delegate, has reached the age of 40 and has completed a university education is eligible for election.

The candidate who gets at least half of the votes cast in the first ballot is the new President of Turkey. However, if none of the candidates can achieve more than 50 percent of the votes in the first ballot, there is a run-off two weeks later. The two candidates who received the most votes in the first ballot then take part in this vote.

Parliamentary election 2023: This is how the election of the grand national assembly works

The parliament, the grand national assembly, currently consists of 601 seats. These seats will be reassigned in the 2023 general election. The allocation of seats to each province is based on the ratio of their population. Large provinces are further subdivided into constituencies. The parties draw up lists for the election.

After the election, the High Electoral Council, consisting of judges, checks which parties have passed the seven percent hurdle.

lock clause A threshold clause in an electoral system makes the award of a mandate to a party dependent on the achievement of a certain number of votes. See also Failure to meet climate targets: environmentalists are suing the federal government Until 2022, the blocking clause for parties in Turkey was ten percent. In March 2022, the Grand National Assembly passed a new electoral law that lowered the threshold to seven percent. The government already changed the electoral law in 2018: since then, the clause has applied to all parties in an electoral alliance.

Turkish nationals residing abroad are also allowed to vote. This is possible in the general consulates or at the national borders.

The presidential election: Erdoğan and his opponents

Former President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is standing for re-election in the presidential election. The opposition alliance “Six Table”, consisting of six parties, has nominated CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Grand National Assembly: The distribution of seats in the Turkish Parliament

Currently, the Turkish Parliament, the Grand National Assembly, consists of 601 seats:

AKP 295 CHP 146 HDP 67 MHP 50 İYİ 43

Türkiye election 2023: Current forecasts and polls

According to polls, the re-election of former President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is uncertain. The government is under pressure mainly because of the high inflation in the country. According to the current election trend of PolitPro Erdogan’s ruling party AKP with the coalition partner MHP does not currently have a majority.

See also Zayd's parents were leftist terrorists AKP 32.8 CHP 26.0 İYİ 14.4 HDP 10.5 MHP 6.5 ZP 2.1 DEVA 2.0 YRP 1.4 Other 4.3

Source: PolitPro, as of March 7, 2023

Turkey Elections 2018: Results

In the presidential election in June 2018, Erdoğan received a clear majority with 52.5 percent of the vote. 30.6 percent voted for his main competitor, Muharrem İnce from the CHP.

Results of the 2018 presidential election

Recep Tayyip Erdogan 52.5 Muharrem Ince 30.6 Meral Akşener 7.3 Selahattin Demirtas 8.4 Temel Karamollaoglu 0.9 Dogu Perincek 0.2

Results of the 2018 general election

Alliance “Alliance of the People”:

Alliance “national alliance”:

CHP 22.6 Iyi party 10.0 Saadet party 1.4

Further:

