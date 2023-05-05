The Council of State has announced this Thursday that it annuls the election of Roy Barreras, president of Congress, as senator of the Republic. The High Court indicates that the congressman of the Historical Pact failed in his duty to resign his seat 12 months before the date of registration for the 2022 legislative elections. For the previous period, in which he also served as a senator, the made under the banner of the Party of the U.

The ruling of the Fifth Section of the Council of State says: “The election of Senator Roy Leonardo Barreras Montealegre, period 2022-2026, will be annulled, because his incursion into double militancy was demonstrated, since he did not resign his seat obtained with the party of La U, for the period 2018-2022, to apply and register their candidacy for the same dignity for a different community (ADA movement)”. In essence, the highest electoral court in Colombia found that Barreras should resign from his seat even if he had previously been expelled from La U, since his defense argument was that since he had suffered that sanction, he should not give up. Remember, moreover, that after his expulsion, Barreras was able to resign from his seat within him within the 12 months prior to his registration by another party, as established by law, and he did not.

The magistrates also found that he did not engage in double militancy for having supported today’s president Gustavo Petro as a candidate in the left-wing referendum in March 2022 despite the fact that his party, ADA, had another candidate in it, the Christian Alfredo Saade. “Mr. Roy Leonardo Barreras Montealegre did not engage in double militancy for having supported the pre-candidate Gustavo Petro Urrego and that this modality had a precision in the jurisprudence of this Section, when it comes to supporting a pre-candidate, a scenario in which this is not set up,” he explained.

Minutes after the Council of State’s decision was made known, Barreras reacted on his Twitter account and mentioned the advance of his retirement from Congress for health reasons: “Falled in combat. The rulings of justice are respected even if they are unfair in my opinion. I will continue to fulfill my duty until notified. I will immediately file a guardianship to restore the rights of my constituents. They anticipated my medical retirement announced six months ago a few days. I’ll be back. Colombia will continue to count on me.”

On the same Thursday night, in his participation in the Hora 20 program, on Caracol Radio, Barreras announced that he will file a guardianship action against the sentence, with which he will seek to recover his seat.

In the middle of the campaign for Congress in 2022, in fact, the National Electoral Council (one of the bodies that regulate the elections, and which is not judicial but administrative) denied a request to revoke his candidacy for the Senate in the Historical Pact for the same double militancy. But then several requests for annulment of the election of Barreras as senator were presented by Moisés David Anaya Villadiego, Martín Emilio Cardona Mendoza, Roberto Carlos Daza Cuello and Michelle Steffany Gómez Congote. Daza Cuello had already made a similar request in September 2022 against the representative to the Chamber María del Mar Pizarro, of the Historical Pact, for an alleged inability to share a coalition with her sister María José Pizarro, senator. The Council of State, however, dismissed the demand considering that, although they were part of the same coalition, the defendant was active in Colombia Humana, while her sister was active in the Movimiento Alternativo Indígena y Social (MAIS).

For his part, Cardona Mendoza made an identical petition in 2021 against Álex Flórez, then a Medellín councilor and now a senator for the Historical Pact. The lawsuit indicated that the lobbyist should lose his investiture because he was prevented from aspiring to the Council, having been a contractor for the official university institution Tecnológico de Antioquia. On that occasion, the Council of State agreed with the plaintiff. Cardona also challenged the election of Ángela María Robledo as a representative to the Chamber for double militancy, having come to Congress for the Alianza Verde party, while aspiring to the vice presidency of the Republic for Colombia Humana in 2018. Justice, once again , he was right.

Roy Barreras has been one of President Gustavo Petro’s most effective allies in Congress. He assumed the task of presiding over the Legislature with the mission of reaching understandings between benches with apparently insurmountable ideological differences so that the government’s reforms could advance. A senator, anonymously, commented to this newspaper in November 2022: “Without Roy, Petro would not have even half of what he has today in Congress.” Another person close to Barreras added: “He has the ability to calm the murky waters. He is an illusionist ”.

Barreras’ replacement as senator corresponds to the indigenous leader Julio César Estrada, of the Historical Pact, who is one of the founders of the National Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (OPIAC). In the presidency of the Senate, he will be relieved by the vice president of that corporation, the liberal Miguel Ángel Pinto.

Open and prominent defender of the ideas of former President Juan Manuel Santos, Roy chose to approach Gustavo Petro in the 2022 presidential campaign for his total peace project. In an interview last February, he said about the coincidences between Santos and Petro: “A fundamental one: his absolute commitment to peace. The reason why I am in this Historical Pact Government coalition, which is a center-left coalition, is peace.”

Shortly after his election as senator, he announced that he had colon cancer and would undergo chemotherapy. The treatment to combat the disease has not separated him from his legislative work. In the same dialogue in February, he commented: “My health is a problem for the doctors who are treating me. My problem is the legislative agenda and moving forward with the social reforms that President Petro has as a popular mandate”.

Barreras has been very active in defending the government’s proposals, especially its social reforms. His work as president of the Senate, above all determining the order of debate on the bills, the definition of the senators who are speakers or the convening of the debates, was especially important now: Petro’s health, labor and pension reforms are far behind in its process and there are less than six weeks left for the current legislative period to end, on June 16. Although the Government has announced that it will seek to extend it by calling extraordinary sessions, a presidential power that would allow it four more weeks, the magnitude of the social reforms and the change of legislative coalition increase the pressure on Congress. A pressure for which, if the tutelage announced by Barreras does not favor him, Petro will lose a well-known, astute and expert ally in the legislative process.

