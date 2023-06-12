Staff of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. INTER-AMERICAN COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), a body created more than six decades ago, has recently gained prominence. In February, former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo asked him to reinstate him in that position and obtain his freedom. In May, the congressional bench of Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s movement asked him to intervene in what he points out as a persecution by control bodies in the hands of opponents. In Guatemala, President Alejandro Giammattei has clashed with her to the point of accusing her of extorting money from her government. In the midst of this environment, the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), made up of the ambassadors of the 32 member states, must elect four of the seven commissioners by the end of the month, in a process that has set off alerts because four of the countries withdrew their initial nominees and an independent panel of experts that has followed these elections since 2015 has strongly criticized the remaining candidates.

The seven commissioners, who arrive after being proposed by one of the States, are elected for four-year terms, and can be re-elected once. To avoid an abrupt change, every two years there is a changeover, interspersing a group of three members with another of four. On this occasion, her president, Margarette May Macaulay (Jamaica), ends her term, since she has already served two terms; the second vice president, Esmeralda Arosemena de Troitiño (Panama), who cannot aspire more either; Julissa Mantilla (Peru), who could be re-elected, but her candidacy was withdrawn by the Government of Dina Boluarte; and Stuardo Ralón (Guatemala), who is still in the race and has the support of Giammattei.

In addition to Mantilla’s candidacy, the United States withdrew that of James Cavallaro, due to statements by the former commissioner in which he criticized the Human Rights situation in Israel. Honduras did the same with the nomination of Joaquín Mejía, and Brazil, with that of Fábio Balestro. Only the United States explained the reasons for the withdrawal, something that has caught the attention of observers of the process. The most structured of these observers, the independent panel to evaluate the candidacies to the bodies of the Inter-American System of Human Rights (SIDH) that has existed since 2015 and is made up of five experts in the system, launched an alert for this. “These events had not occurred to such an extent in previous nomination processes for the bodies of the Inter-American Human Rights System and could limit and affect the transparency and participation of different stakeholders in it,” he said in a press release. .

With the withdrawals, the four places will be defined between the current commissioner Ralón, the Argentine Andrea Pochak, the Guyanese Christopher Arif Bulkan, the Surinamese Gloria Monique de Mees, the Chilean Lidia Casas Becerra and the Ecuadorian Pier Paolo Pigozzi. The same independent panel reviewed their resumes, studied their public pronouncements and interviewed them, in order to provide elements for the election to be informed and transparent. He found doubts about three of the candidates.

One of them is Ralón: “The panel is not convinced that the candidate Ralón Orellana meets the requirement of recognized knowledge of the Human Rights standards of the IAHRS,” he says in his evaluation. “The positions reflected in the reasoned votes of the commissioner, in the terms analyzed in the present report of the panel, would denote a regression with respect to the minimum standards of protection of rights of the IAHRS, especially those related to the rights of indigenous peoples, non-discrimination based on race or sexual orientation and same-sex marriage”.

Ralón, defended by the same president who has accused the IACHR of extortion, has maintained regressive positions in terms of rights, according to experts. “The panel analyzed in depth his dissenting vote in the case of Beatriz vs. El Salvador, where it departs from the majority of the commissioners regarding the right to interrupt the pregnancy when there is a serious risk to the life of the mother. The panel’s attention was drawn to the consequences of the particular interpretation of the ‘fourth instance formula’ by Commissioner Ralón Orellana. In this regard, he presented an argument with serious consequences that would lead to the exemption of States from responsibilities in cases of violations of Human Rights that materialize through judicial decisions and where the IACHR has played an important role in recognizing grievances against internationally recognized groups. ”.

The conclusions about the Ecuadorian candidate, Pier Paolo Pigozzi, are similar. “He maintains positions that denote setbacks in relation to consolidated international standards for the protection of Human Rights, relying on what he calls a ‘criterion of textual interpretation of inter-American instruments’ and his interpretation of the doctrine of ‘margin of appreciation’ and ‘of legal pluralism. In this sense, although the candidate indicated that he is sensitive to the realities of the continent, the panel identified evident inconsistencies between his previous public positions and the responses given to the panel. In particular, those that are analyzed in this report regarding the authoritative interpretation of inter-American instruments by the IAHRS bodies versus their version of the ‘margin of appreciation’; of equal marriage and the right of same-sex couples to adopt; sexual and reproductive rights; and the use of criminal law to resolve conflicts between freedom of expression and the honor of people or public officials.”

The objections to a third postulate, Mees’s Surinamese, have more to do with her lack of experience in the matter than with regressive positions. The panel of experts wrote that she “is not convinced of her specialized knowledge of inter-American and international Human Rights standards, therefore it concludes that the candidate does not meet the requirement of recognized knowledge of Human Rights.”

In addition to the more political issues, which have to do with the Human Rights to elect and be elected and which have grabbed headlines due to situations such as that of Castillo, the IACHR has been fundamental in the advancement of reproductive rights in Latin America, by promoting cases in which he later condemns the States, such as that of Cristina Brítez against Argentina, or that of Brisa de Angulo against Bolivia. In both matters, Ralón has shared reasoned votes (that is, positions contrary to the majority) with the Colombian Carlos Bernal. They did, for example, in the balance published by the IACHR in January on the exercise of reproductive rights in 2022 or, also, in the 2022 report about the situation in Cuba.

Ralón’s reasoned votes were pointed out by the panel, which identified that “they are carried out primarily in specific cases where violations of (racial) discrimination, indigenous peoples, sexual diversity, or sexual and reproductive rights are being alleged.”

Until now, this position has been in the minority, but it has led to an increase in the visibility of reasoned and dissenting votes, to the point that Ralon presented one not for a substantive decision but to the IACHR statement on the closure of the Ecuadorian Congress by President Guillermo Lasso. On issues of sexual and reproductive rights, according to what the panel pointed out, Pigozzi would probably join that bloc, if elected.

