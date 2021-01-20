In Isabelle Pommier’s farm, organic producer from Chablis in the Yonne, the taxes put in place on wine have caused sales to the United States to fall by 60%. “Obviously, everyone wants the taxes to be canceled, it would be much easier if we could rework as before. What we currently sell in the United States are entry-level wines“She explains. Like wine, several French products have been affected by these measures taken by Donald Trump: cheese, steel or even leather goods.

“The European Union anxiously awaits a change of political climate“indicated Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy and Finance in an interview with the New York Times on January 19, 2021. Joe Biden also seems to play the card of appeasement.”I want to repair the relationship with the Europeans in terms of trade policy“he announced. The situation should change in the coming months.”Everyone assumes that there is nothing to be gained by extending these customs taxes which are imposed on both sides.“, confirms Sébastien Jean, economist, at the microphone of France Televisions.

