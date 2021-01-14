The candidate for the presidency of FC Barcelona, Emili rousaud, announced this Thursday 14, the last day of official count of supporting signatures on the part of the Blaugrana club, which is withdrawing from the presidential race and that this was stated to the Electoral Board of the entity, and that his team refused to accept a pact with Toni Freixa, another of the applicants.

“We could have reached the end, to see if the flute sounded and we passed the cut. But we decided to withdraw the candidacy. It is a very dignified decision that gives a clear image of who we are. But if we passed the cut or not, it will not be known “, he pointed out at a press conference.

The reasons for this withdrawal ahead of time, before knowing if they made the cut or not – he acknowledges that it was “very likely not” – are due to the fact that his team I didn’t want to tolerate a “dirty war” anymore nor be objective of more “fake news “ and they did not want to join any other candidacy, despite Freixa’s offer.

Freixa denies the pact with Rousaud and Rousaud proves it with messages. The pre-candidate for the presidency of FC Barcelona Toni Freixa has denied having offered a pact to the former candidate Emili Rousaud, who has withdrawn from the electoral race, but he has responded by showing communications between the two that would confirm that pact attempt.

On Wednesday 13, Rousaud already denounced “dirty game” when finding a support ballot, without ID of the signer, to the former candidate Agustí Benedito among his signatures.

“The dirty war is that ballot. All of ours had a DNI and registered, it is rare that one appears without a DNI or anything. I cannot accuse anyone of this, I do not know who is behind it. But I would put my hand on fire in favor of the Barça employees, “he said, and pointed to a possible” error in the custody “of his ballots by his team.

“Conspiracy theories are easy to spread, social networks are not any physical person and ‘fake news’ runs. But one thing I say, we are very honest people and we are quite outraged,” he said.

🔵🔴 @EmiliRousaud: “The economic proposal of Joan Laporta is not pleased, because he could lead to privatizing the Club. The fundamental value that we have to preserve is precisely that Barça belongs to all socis and sòcies ”. pic.twitter.com/LZyXMFe84S – Els millors, to Barça! (@ElsMillorsAlFCB) January 14, 2021

His team said “not to agree” with Freixa

Rousaud explained that on Wednesday morning he met with the candidate Toni Freixa and that, in the absence of a final consensus, they reached an agreement in principle. A pact I would have in Freixa to the leader and candidate for president, with Rousaud as his first vice president and economic, and with another vice-presidency and six more chairs on the Board of Directors for the Rousaud team.

“Toni Freixa offered me, in the absence of defining it, that I would be first and economic vice president, we had agreed another vice president for my team and six more members of the Board of Directors. And, later, other members according to their profile for the club committees” , contributed the former candidate.

Rousaud met with his fellow adventurers with the conviction that he would convince them to accept the pact, due to the illusion they had of being part of a Blaugrana Board of Directors. Previously, he had asked the club what steps he should follow to make an electoral pact, and the answer was prior withdrawal.

And there, he was surprised to learn the response of the members of his candidacy. “It was a day of impressive dignity. To my surprise, the majority decision of my teammates was not accept in any way to get together with no other candidacy. Because we believe that our economic and sports project is the best. We prefer to stay out “he explained.

“We prefer to retire and get out of the race. It is not true that we have not passed the cut, although it is very likely that we would not have passed it. And, honestly, this is the most unexpected scenario but it is the cleanest and corresponds to dignity of all the members of the candidacy. This decision has an extraordinary personal value, “he valued in this regard.

Rousaud, grateful to Freixa for the offer, also explained at this press conference that he had previously held informal conversations with Víctor Font, and that he had even proposed another candidate, a Lluís Fernández Alà who did not pass the signature cut, to join to your team in exchange for a “signature cushion.” None of those ties came to fruition.

“We saw it difficult to win the elections alone, although we did see that we had grown. I still think that we bothered the rest, except one, due to the fragmentation of the vote. But if it were a fight between two candidates, the issue would be more open,” Rousaud contributed. , who believed that the pacts were necessary, even three-way with Freixa and Font, to face Laporta.