The election debate between Biden and Trump is heating up – immigration is highlighted as a theme

Joe Biden and Donald Trump debate for the first time. HS follows the debate.

of the United States one of the most important moments of the november presidential elections was experienced on friday morning finnish time.

The Democratic Party Joe Biden and the Republican Party Donald Trump met in the first election debate. Another election debate will be held in September. The election debate was seen on CNN.

Election debate starts with the traditionally most important issue for American voters, i.e. the economy.

A sitting Democratic Party president Joe Biden defended his finances by saying that the economy is in better shape now than at the beginning of his term. Biden said that after Trump, the economy was in chaos. Biden highlighted the decline in medical costs during his term.

The challenger, Donald Trump of the Republican Party, defended his own term with the effects of the corona pandemic on the economy. According to him, the Trump administration did not receive the recognition it deserved for the good management of the economy during the pandemic.

– Current inflation is killing us.

Biden says that Trump gave tax breaks to the highest earners. Trump defended tax breaks to support businesses during the pandemic.

Second the right to abortion was discussed. Three new Supreme Court justices were appointed during Trump’s presidency. The Supreme Court shifted the issue of the right to abortion from the federal government to the states.

According to Trump, “absolutely everyone” wanted to transfer the decision on abortion rights to the states.

According to Biden, the decision was a terrible and terrible thing for women’s rights. Biden talked about rape victims who cannot get abortions in their states.

Immigration and the US-Mexico border situation is one of the biggest election issues.

Trump turned the speech to this theme even when other issues were discussed. CNN’s election debate hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Busch had to remind Trump to stay on topic.

Biden defended his administration’s policies on immigration and the border, saying the border was more secure than during the Trump era.

Trump responded with his familiar claim that released prisoners, terrorists and mental hospital patients are pouring across the border.

– Nothing supports Trump’s claim. He lies as usual, Biden replied.

Trump fiercely attacks Biden on the border issue. He claims that Americans are dying on the streets because immigrants are housed in luxury hotels. Trump accuses Biden of hating veterans.

Biden responds that Trump is talking nonsense and that his administration is focused on veterans’ issues. Biden attacks Trump for his statement in which Trump has called veterans losers. Trump claims the statement was made up.

The news is updated.