The National Elections Committee called on members of the electoral bodies to quickly register in the UAE PASS digital identity system, so that they can run for the 2023 Federal National Council elections from August 15 to 18, or cast their votes for their candidates during the voting processes that are scheduled to start from 4 to 7 October next.

The National Elections Committee confirmed that the process of registering candidates will be carried out mainly through the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the committee’s website www.uaenec.ae, and on the smart application (National Elections Committee – uaenec), which is available on the two “Apple Store” stores. And “Google Play”, with the need for a member of the electoral college to activate his account in the digital identity (UAE Pass) before starting the registration procedures for candidacy, noting that activating the digital identity account is a condition for entering the candidate registration link and the electronic voting system in polling centers and remotely.

The National Elections Committee pointed out that the digital identity provides an easy and smooth experience, as a documented account can be created in less than 5 minutes and without the need to visit government service centers, after the registration process in the application required about 20 minutes and a visit to a service center to complete it.

The committee indicated that the authenticated account can be activated via (UAE Pass) by entering the smartphone and downloading the digital identity application that is available through the “Android” and “IOS” systems, and then choosing to register in the digital identity, which requires scanning the Emirates identity card and entering the mail. The user’s email address and mobile phone number, then choose a personal identification number and activate the fingerprint technology service, whether the handprint or the biometric facial technology.

The National Committee indicated that the use of the digital identity, during the various stages of the election process, comes with the aim of facilitating the members of the electoral bodies and completing the stages of the electoral process in a transparent, safe and easy manner that achieves the goals of the UAE government aimed at digitizing services.

The Committee urged members of the electoral bodies to contact the Digital Identity Help Desk on the number 600561111, in case they encounter any challenges during registration in the digital identity system in order to complete the registration procedures in the process of running for elections or casting electoral votes.

Digital Identity, a joint venture between the Dubai Digital Authority, the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, provides easy solutions to access government services via smart phones without the need for a password or username, in addition to the ability to digitally sign documents and verify their authenticity. Without the need to visit service centers.

This project aims to serve the objectives of the UAE government aimed at achieving digital transformation and eliminating paper transactions.

It is noteworthy that the National Elections Committee had announced the schedule for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, as the door for candidacy will be opened from August 15 to August 18, with the preliminary lists of candidates announced on August 25, immediately followed by the three-day period for filing appeals against candidates. .

The National Elections Committee will respond to all appeals during the period from August 29 to 31, and the final list of candidates will be announced on September 2, 2023. The election campaigns for candidates will begin on September 11, and the last date for candidates’ withdrawal is September 26. Early voting will start on October 4 for a period of two days, through a hybrid voting system in selected polling centers and remotely via the Internet, provided that October 6 will be allocated for early remote voting only, while October 7 will be the main election day in all polling center headquarters.