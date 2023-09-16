At a time when energy prices have risen, inflation has increased sharply and for more and more people their work or benefits are no longer enough to make ends meet, one concept dominates the upcoming elections: social security.

In this episode we analyze the concept with Marike Stellinga and Christiaan Pelgrim. What does the term mean? Why is there so much talk about it now? And everyone may find it important, but that does not mean that politicians are unanimous in their choices to strengthen people’s livelihoods.

