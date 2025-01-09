The elected vice president of Ecuador, Verónica Abad, warned this Thursday that “in a few hours” a “coup d’état” will be consummated, allegedly planned by the president, Daniel Noboa, who is preparing to delegate the position for four days to the designated vice president Cynthia Gellibert to campaign for the election.

“In a few hours the planned coup d’état will be consummated,” Abad said in a press conference. The vice president claims for herself the delegation of presidential functions while the ruler campaigns for the general elections next February, in which he seeks citizen support to govern until 2029.

Thus, she insisted that she is prepared to replace Noboa, but recalled that They didn’t even allow him to enter the Vice Presidency a few days ago. This occurred after Justice lifted the five-month suspension imposed on her by the Ministry of Labor for allegedly not having moved within the defined time from Israel, where she was ambassador, to Ankara at a time when tensions were escalating in the Middle East.

